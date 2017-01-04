Watch: Heartwarming moment as Indian mum reunites with her twin boys in Dubai

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Watch: Heartwarming moment as Indian mum reunites with her twin boys in Dubai

Zainab had given up hope of seeing her kids again but XPRESS readers have made it possible

  • Mother’s joy. Zainab’s reunion with Mustafa and Muzammil at Dubai AirportImage Credit: Mazhar Farooqui/XPRESS
  • Zainab waits for her twin sons Mustafa and MuzammilImage Credit: Mazhar Farooqui/XPRESS
  • Dramatic scene as Zainab’s reunites with her twin sons Mustafa and MuzammilImage Credit: Mazhar Farooqui/XPRESS
  • Together again. Zainab hugs her twin sons Mustafa and MuzammilImage Credit: Mazhar Farooqui/XPRESS
  • The reunited family with Juhi Yasmin Khan (left)Image Credit: Mazhar Farooqui/XPRESS
XPRESS
 

DUBAI: Torn between hope and despair Indian divorcee Zainab Fawad, 44, had dreamt of this moment every single day for the past two-and-a-half years. But when it finally came at 7.45am on Friday, December 30, the mother of two couldn’t contain her emotions

As the electronic bulletin board at Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport, flashed the arrival of Emirates Flight EK 605 from Karachi, Zainab pinched herself to make sure it was all real.

The plane was carrying her four-year-old twin sons Mustafa and Muzammil. The children – both Indian nationals – had been stuck in Pakistan since April 2014 and Zainab had almost given up hopes of seeing them again given the thorny relationships between the two nuclear neighbours and her own desperate situation.

Zainab got separated from the children following a catastrophic turn of events which had not just rendered her homeless and penniless but also landed her in jail for no fault of hers.

On the brink

At one point things came to such a pass that Zainab even contemplated ending her life.

However, a November 16 XPRESS report highlighting her plight changed her fortune almost overnight with hundreds of readers stepping forward to help her with monetary and legal aid.

Related Links

Within one week the overwhelming support enabled Zainab to straighten out her life and become financially independent. Last weekend, it also helped her reunite with her children.

XPRESS captured the heartwarming moment when Mustafa and Muzammil showed up at the airport’s meet-and-greet area with their grandmother and Zainab dashed down the hallway towards them carrying balloons in her outstretched arms.

“My darlings, my darlings, oh how I missed you!” she exclaimed as she kneeled down and hugged the children in a tight embrace before bursting into tears.

The kids smiled coyly and soon busied themselves with Superman and Spiderman toys that Zainab had brought for them.

Dubai-based Good Samaritans Juhi Yasmin Khan, Waqar and Farhat Ali Khan who had helped Zainab put her horrid past behind her were also there with goodies and chocolates.

“There is no sight more endearing than a mother meeting her kids after a long separation. I will never forget this moment,” said Juhi who later hosted the children at the Friday Market she organises on Rolla Street in association with Dubai-based charitable organisation Dar Al Ber Society.

Orginally from Gujarat, India, Zainab first came to the UAE in 2003 and soon found a job with a Jebel Ali company. It was here she met her would-be husband who was from Pakistan and worked there as production manager.

After a few years of courtship, they went to Pakistan and got married.

In November, 2012, Zainab delivered twins Mustafa and Muzammil in India. A few months later she returned to the UAE with the newborns and started living with her husband. But the bliss was short-lived.

Zainab’s troubles began when she was jailed over bounced cheques issued by a company that her Pakistani husband had set up in her name. After being released, Zainab roughed it out in airport waiting areas for months while her husband flew the kids to Pakistan on a visit visa and later divorced her.

“My life was a wreck and I was losing my sanity. Who would have thought everything would fall in place so quickly. “I have no words to thank all those who rallied behind me in these testing times,” said Zainab in a voice choked with emotions. Without their help, I would have never been able to see my kids,” she said.

Expand

Your comment

More from News

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGNDubai International Airport
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGNDUBAI

filed under

GulfNewsXpressNews

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In News

Gardener beheaded in Springs 12

Framed Gallery

Annual new year calligraphy contest in Tokyo

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most popular on Gulf News

Emirati run over while waiting for ambulance

Emirati run over while waiting for ambulance

Cost of living in Abu Dhabi to rise

Cost of living in Abu Dhabi to rise

Trump attacks Toyota, stocks hit

Trump attacks Toyota, stocks hit

Acclaimed Indian actor Om Puri dies aged 66

Acclaimed Indian actor Om Puri dies aged 66

Dubai Duty Free sales hit slump

Dubai Duty Free sales hit slump

Facebook Live assault: Gang charged

Facebook Live assault: Gang charged

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

Oil prices dip on supply cut doubts

Oil prices dip on supply cut doubts

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced