UAE-India ties: Notes from back in the day

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UAE-India ties: Notes from back in the day

Dubai numismatist revisits history ahead of India’s Republic Day

  • Spot the difference. Numismatist S. Ramkumar holds up the 10 and one Gulf Rupee notes (in red) and their origiImage Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/XPRESS
  • Indian rupees used before 1957Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/XPRESS
  • Gulf Indian rupees (1957-1966)Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/XPRESS
XPRESS
 

Dubai: As UAE-India relations scale a new high - with His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, gracing India’s 68th Republic Day parade as chief guest on January 26 - a professional numismatist from Dubai is revisiting history to strike a rare note.

Going down memory lane with XPRESS, S. Ramkumar, founder of Numisbing, a Deira-based hub for coin collectors and dealers, said, “The bonds between the people of UAE and India are deep-rooted, and what can demonstrate this better than the fact that the Indian rupee was the legal tender here for so many years.”

Two categories

Digging out the yesteryear notes from his huge collection, Ramkumar explained how the Indian currency in the then Crucial States fell under two categories: notes in circulation before 1957 and those used between 1957 and 1966.

“The Indian rupees used until 1957 were the same in colour and design as those that were used in India and came in eight denominations – 10,000, 5,000, 1,000, 100, 10, five, two and one. But in 1957, India introduced special notes for Gulf countries (Crucial States, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait) and they were called the Gulf Rupees. They were of the same design as the notes used in India but were of different colours. They came in four denominations now: 100, 10, five and one.”

While the one, five, 10 and 100 rupee notes in India were in wild purple, green, violet and blue, the Gulf legal tenders were in red, orange, red and green.

Ramkumar said, “The reason why the Gulf Rupees were introduced was to make the transfer of funds between the two countries more accountable. Its usage however ended in 1966 following the discovery of oil here and devaluation of the rupee back in India.”

He said between 1966 and 1973, different emirates used different currencies, with Dubai circulating the Qatar-Dubai Riyal. The dirham was introduced in 1973.

Ramkumar said his collection includes the first one rupee notes introduced in India and the Gulf way back in 1917. The notes were white and were issued in booklets. Each booklet had 25 notes that had to be torn off like leaves from a cheque book. Each note had a photo of King George V on the rear with the denomination spelt out in eight Indian languages. Fast forward to 2017, the booklet carries a 100-year-old narrative, all its own.

Expand

your comment

More from News

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait

filed under

GulfNewsXpressNews

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In News

Dragon Boat Festival comes to Dubai Canal

Framed Gallery

Trump travel ban sparks protests at US airports

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services