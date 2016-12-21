Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Traditional greeting cards still have many takers

Niche segment vouch for their personal touch

Image Credit: XPRESS/ A.K. Kallouche
Undying tradition. Customers browse through the greeting cards at Magrudy’s bookstore in Jumeirah
XPRESS
 

Dubai: As Christmas and New Year draw near, it’s time for season’s greetings. But if you think this is now a completely digital affair, you are mistaken.

It turns out there are still a discernible few who prefer to wish their near and dear ones the traditional way. They spend good time – and money – finding the right card for the right person at bookshops across the city.

“I began looking for something special to send my parents and grandparents back home in the UK and it took me a fortnight to get what I wanted,” said Jane Hamilton, a Dubai woman who began her search in mid-November.

Personal touch

“Nothing can say it better than the good old greeting cards, they are personal and reflect a deep commitment and effort on the sender’s part,” said another traditional card fan Shyamala Sundar who makes it a point to mail her relatives New Year cards every year.

The city’s bookshops know this niche segment only too well.

Ask Fritzie Gastador, buyer at McGrudy’s in Jumeirah. She says traditional greeting cards have a loyal customer base. Gastador, who has been working with the bookshop for 14 years, says there are days when the shop’s daily card sales can go up to Dh700. “When I joined, the numbers would go up to Dh2,000 and certainly there are more customers who prefer e-cards as they find them quicker, cheaper and more convenient. But that doesn’t mean there is no market for traditional greeting cards.”

Mhairi Goodfellow, the shop’s customer service manager, said a lot of people go in for cards with a cause as part of their proceeds goes towards a charity. The average cost is around Dh25 for five cards, she added.

Expand

your comment

More from News

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsXpressNews

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In News

COO held over bounced cheques

Framed Gallery

Living in the smog of China

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Aleppo ravaged by war
Loading...

Most popular on Gulf News

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Man shouts abuse at Ivanka Trump on plane

Man shouts abuse at Ivanka Trump on plane

Another food rumour surfaces in Dubai

Another food rumour surfaces in Dubai

Moment truck hit Berlin market caught on video

Moment truck hit Berlin market caught on video

‘Dangal’: Sturdy script, riveting performances

‘Dangal’: Sturdy script, riveting performances

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Obaida’s killer was aware of his actions

Obaida’s killer was aware of his actions

World’s fattest man aims for half his weight

World’s fattest man aims for half his weight

Is Dubai costliest city to celebrate New Year?

Is Dubai costliest city to celebrate New Year?