Traditional greeting cards still have many takers

Undying tradition. Customers browse through the greeting cards at Magrudy’s bookstore in Jumeirah

Dubai: As Christmas and New Year draw near, it’s time for season’s greetings. But if you think this is now a completely digital affair, you are mistaken.

It turns out there are still a discernible few who prefer to wish their near and dear ones the traditional way. They spend good time – and money – finding the right card for the right person at bookshops across the city.

“I began looking for something special to send my parents and grandparents back home in the UK and it took me a fortnight to get what I wanted,” said Jane Hamilton, a Dubai woman who began her search in mid-November.

Personal touch

“Nothing can say it better than the good old greeting cards, they are personal and reflect a deep commitment and effort on the sender’s part,” said another traditional card fan Shyamala Sundar who makes it a point to mail her relatives New Year cards every year.

The city’s bookshops know this niche segment only too well.

Ask Fritzie Gastador, buyer at McGrudy’s in Jumeirah. She says traditional greeting cards have a loyal customer base. Gastador, who has been working with the bookshop for 14 years, says there are days when the shop’s daily card sales can go up to Dh700. “When I joined, the numbers would go up to Dh2,000 and certainly there are more customers who prefer e-cards as they find them quicker, cheaper and more convenient. But that doesn’t mean there is no market for traditional greeting cards.”

Mhairi Goodfellow, the shop’s customer service manager, said a lot of people go in for cards with a cause as part of their proceeds goes towards a charity. The average cost is around Dh25 for five cards, she added.