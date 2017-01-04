Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Spreading the joys of reading

12-year-old Emirati Namaa Al Zarooni has distributed over 1,700 books among school children

  • Spread the word. Namaa Al ZarooniImage Credit: Supplied
  • Namaa with children who received books as part of her “Let’s Read Together” campaignImage Credit: Supplied
XPRESS
 

Sharjah: At an age when most are still forming ideas about the world around them, 12-year-old Namaa Al Zarooni is well on her way to sparking a real change through the joys of reading.

A seventh grader at Al Rushed American School, Namaa has distributed over 1,700 books as part of her “Let’s Read Together” initiative she founded at the 14th Sharjah Children Council last September with the help of the Sharjah Children Centres.

Having visited 14 of the centres in the emirate, where she lives with her family, and after several presentations including the one at the Sharjah International Book Fair, she says she is now happy to see how her project has taken off.

Giving inspiration

“Reading is a great way to learn more about the world and yourself at the same time. And I wanted to find a way to share my love of reading and the things I learned from books – the stories – with other students. I wanted to inspire them to learn about different topics, or even simply to enjoy reading stories during their free time. This desire led me to come up with the initiative,” says the Emirati girl.

She has so far distributed 882 bags - each containing a mix of books on science, sports, art and religion, encyclopaedias and children’s stories - among children in Sharjah on school buses.

Read and ride

“I wanted to encourage my fellow schoolgoers to use the time they spend on bus rides in a productive way and to help them develop an appreciation for reading by making it a daily habit,” says Namaa whose actual preparations for the initiative began during last year’s summer holidays when she went to the Children Centres every day.

“It was then when my idea started to translate into action. Sharjah Children Centres helped me contact all the institutions who were ready to provide the books. After all other arrangements were made, I launched the initiative in September with the help of Sharjah Children Centres,” says the keen violin and piano player who had books donated by several other organisations in Sharjah including the Cultural and Media Office at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs and the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services.

While she hopes to reach out to as many children she can through her drive, Namaa’s ultimate dream is to become a ‘Minister of Childhood’ and see a department created especially for children.

“I hope that a Ministry of Childhood is soon established in the UAE to nurture children in all fields, besides a language and cultural centre and a creativity centre for all age groups,” says the fan of short stories and encyclopaedias who considers her parents as her role models.

Expand

Your Comment

More from News

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah

filed under

GulfNewsXpressNews

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In News

Gardener beheaded in Springs 12

Framed Gallery

Annual new year calligraphy contest in Tokyo

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most popular on Gulf News

Emirati run over while waiting for ambulance

Emirati run over while waiting for ambulance

Cost of living in Abu Dhabi to rise

Cost of living in Abu Dhabi to rise

Trump attacks Toyota, stocks hit

Trump attacks Toyota, stocks hit

Acclaimed Indian actor Om Puri dies aged 66

Acclaimed Indian actor Om Puri dies aged 66

Dubai Duty Free sales hit slump

Dubai Duty Free sales hit slump

Facebook Live assault: Gang charged

Facebook Live assault: Gang charged

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

Oil prices dip on supply cut doubts

Oil prices dip on supply cut doubts

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced