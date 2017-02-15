Seven tips to become financially empowered

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Seven tips to become financially empowered

Take simple steps like setting realistic goals, tracking expenses, reducing debt and learning from mistakes

  • Before sitting together, couples should list down their financial goals separately. This will help both of youImage Credit: Supplied
  • Mohsin Aikal, head of consumer finance, Noor BankImage Credit: Supplied
  • A currency exchange in Sharjah. Remmitance companies have been witnessing double-digit growth in volumes andImage Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives
XPRESS
 

Dubai: We’d all like to have more money!

Individual financial empowerment involves a mix of several elements: enhanced earnings, more savings and breaking free from debt obligations (or at least reducing the cost of financing). Yes, it’s easier said than done. Here are seven simple tips on taking control of your personal budget:

1. Set realistic goals - Your goals should definitely encompass foreseeable expenses such as annual car insurance renewals, travel and school fees. It should also include longer term goals such as wealth accumulation and retirement. This is especially relevant for expats in the UAE who do not have any pension entitlements.

2. Track expenses - You can’t fix what you can’t measure. Most people will know their most chunky outflows like rent or school fees, but will very quickly get to ‘miscellaneous stuff’ - and that’s probably where you actually have the most room to optimise.

3. Build a game plan - Once you’ve set your goals and understand how you are spending your money, devise a plan that works for you. Will you save by eating out a little less or taking the metro instead of a cab? You don’t have to stop doing things you like.

4. Stay within your personal budget - “Don’t save what is left after spending; spend what is left after saving.” Warren Buffett’s simple quote sums this one up.

5. Reduce debt and seek funds wisely if you need to - Every dirham spent on servicing debt is a dirham that you could have saved. If you have expensive debt such as credit cards, consider consolidating them into a low-cost personal finance or aggregating them under a lower cost ‘balance transfer’ cards programme.

6. Invest to preserve and grow savings - What do you do with the savings that you have managed to carve out on a monthly basis? There is a myriad of options available to UAE residents ranging from local savings accounts to picking individual stocks anywhere in the world. Consult a specialist and choose an avenue that best suits your personal circumstances.

Related Links

7. If you fall off the wagon, get right back on - It’s OK to falter once a while. The vital thing is that you get back on.

The author is head of consumer finance, Noor Bank

Expand

your comment

More from News

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsXpressNews

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In News

Special picks at enable market fair in city

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Dust envelops most parts of UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Emirati crosses the UAE on foot
Loading...

Most popular on Gulf News

Driver held in attack on Kerala actress

Driver held in attack on Kerala actress

Rain hits several parts of UAE

Rain hits several parts of UAE

Found: Sunken 'lost continent'

Found: Sunken 'lost continent'

Al Barsha, Al Safa toll gates separate soon

Al Barsha, Al Safa toll gates separate soon

North Korean arrested in Kim killing

North Korean arrested in Kim killing

Free meals to one and all 3x a day

Free meals to one and all 3x a day

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Rain paves way to dust storm across UAE

Rain paves way to dust storm across UAE

First off-plan launch of 2017 from Emaar

First off-plan launch of 2017 from Emaar