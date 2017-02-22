Mobile
Ready for a riot of colour?

First-of-its-kind family carnival in Dubai beckons on March 10

Image Credit: Supplied
Unique blend. Aks Colour Carnival is a fusion of the world’s colour fests
XPRESS
 

Dubai: As colour festivals go, it doesn’t get more global than this.

The first Aks Colour Carnival, to be launched at the Dubai Rugby Stadium in Dubai Sports City on March 10, is a blend of all major colour festivals in the world, according to its organiser Aks, an event management company. In other words, it will be a fusion of the Indian festival of colours Holi and international colour music events.

Bharat Harpalani of Aks told XPRESS the fun and family-oriented community event is expected to be attended by over 15,000 people. “As a partying brand, Aks is looking at pulling people from all ages together for an all-day event that will be packed with fun, music and laughter. We will have live entertainment, food trucks and a wide range of activities for kids.”

Positivity

He said the Aks Colour Carnival aims to spread positivity and happiness among people. “A happy person is a generous person - what better way than to celebrate this together than with vibrant colours and amazing music that immediately puts a smile on someone’s face. We would like everyone to celebrate and enjoy this lively carnival atmosphere with music, organic colours, food and shopping.“ DJ Hummer Nitesh Manghnani, of Aks said, “The event will bring the best of DJs, including DJ Cowboy, DJ Lemon, DJ Beatz, DJ Manoj, DJ Gautam and DR Nitesh. We will host a Holi Market where young talent can display their art, jewellery or any other stuff they make at home.”

He said the colours used in the festival are organic in nature and participants can either bring colours of their own or buy packets at Dh5 each at the venue.

Harpalani said tickets can be bought at www.platinumlist.net for Dh60 (individuals) or Dh100 (for couples). Children below 16 get to attend free. If tickets are bought at the venue, they will cost Dh100 each.

