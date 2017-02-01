New showroom in Dubai for vintage cars

Timeless appeal. Mazin Al Khatib, founder of Nostalgia Classic Cars, at the showroom in Alserkal Avenue.

Dubai: If you have been longing to own a vintage car but have been clueless where to buy one, consider your waiting over. A new showroom called Nostalgia Classic Cars has just opened in Dubai with a collection of timeless beauties dating back to the 1920s.

The showroom on Alserkal Avenue in Al Quoz is set to be a playground for collectors and enthusiasts alike, and includes a restoration and maintenance department for classic cars in addition to serving as an exclusive event venue for major brands. Currently it has over 100 models of famous classic cars – of over 25 brands – catering to both the most discerning collector as well as entry-level hobbyists. Prices range from $50,000 (Dh183,500) to $100,000 (Dh367,000).

The collection includes Mercedes-Benz 220SE 1961, Jaguar E-Type 1971, Rolls Royce Corniche 1973, Chevrolet Master Deluxe 1939 and (hold your breath) Ford Model T 1923.

Commenting on the launch, Mazin Al Khatib, founder of Nostalgia Classic Cars, said, “As a classic car enthusiast I always felt the need for a showroom in this region that provided a turnkey proposition for other enthusiasts who may have struggled to find or maintain classic cars in a manner fitting their age and value.

“The launch of Nostalgia Classic Cars today fills this need and caters to all kinds of enthusiasts, from those taking their first steps to expert collectors and investors.”

The restoration department of the showroom is the first of its kind in the Gulf and covers body, mechanical, electrical and upholstery work under one roof, and occupies 500 square metres.

The showroom covers 1,000 square metres, and in addition to displaying the company’s iconic range of models, also includes a gallery with a lounge area and library.