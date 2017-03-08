New fitness regimen: Shock your way to slimness

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

New fitness regimen: Shock your way to slimness

20-minute EMS programme equals two-hour gym workout, claim promoters behind new fitness regime

Image Credit: Supplied
The suit fitted with electrodes gives your body mild electric shocks as you work out
XPRESS
 

DUBAI: If you want to get those abs without slogging it out at the gym then the Electro Muscle Stimulation (EMS) programme – Personal 20 – may be just the thing for you.

After making waves in the US and Europe, the new fitness regime has now made its way into the UAE.

The people behind it say it can help with body-shaping, weight-loss, stamina and endurance, as well as improving posture and reducing back pain.

The intense 20-minute fitness regime creates 30,000 muscle contractions – equivalent to a two-hour gym workout, claims Shuaib Al Sulaimani, founder of Personal 20.

All you have to do is step into a futuristic suit fitted with electrodes that gives your body mild electric shocks as you work out. The electrodes are placed on major muscle groups and the intensity of muscle stimulation is adjusted depending on the body part. The training is similar to doing weights as it focuses on muscle development. About 40 micro contractions are created per second and 36,000 in a 20-minute session. Results start kicking in after four sessions.

Cellulite Treatment

Al Sulaimani said EMS also helps to reduce cellulite. “When fat cells accumulate between the skin and muscle tissues, they lead to bulges on areas such as the thighs, gluteus and abdomen. Electric current sent to these tissues burns the unwanted fat,” he said.

According to Al Sulaimani, EMS has proved beneficial for people suffering from back pain.

The programme is available at API 1000 Tower on Al Thanya Street in Dubai.

Costs range from Dh300 to Dh700 per session. Membership packages cost Dh5,500 for three months and Dh21,000 for 18 months.

Expand

Your comment

More from News

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGNDUBAI

filed under

GulfNewsXpressNews

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In News

Marriages falling apart within months

Framed Gallery

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

GNTV Videos

PlayEmirates Literature Festival 2017
Loading...

Most popular on Gulf News

Man kills cousin to avoid getting her married

Man kills cousin to avoid getting her married

‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ film review: A fun run

‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ film review: A fun run

Dh5.1b recovered from 13,398 suspects

Dh5.1b recovered from 13,398 suspects

Emirates chief fears ‘gathering storm’

Emirates chief fears ‘gathering storm’

Officers unearth liquor packed in tyres

Officers unearth liquor packed in tyres

Second cadaver kidney transplant in Dubai

Second cadaver kidney transplant in Dubai

Tweak your diet, avoid cancer

Tweak your diet, avoid cancer

UAE to cut oil output by 139,000 bpd

UAE to cut oil output by 139,000 bpd

King's would-be assassins ‘enemies of Islam’

King's would-be assassins ‘enemies of Islam’