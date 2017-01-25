Mobile
Move to bring animal welfare groups under one umbrella

Emirates Animal Welfare Society seeks profiles of different outfits operating in the UAE to submit them to the authorities for approval

  • Who let the dogs in? The role of animal rescuers is being reviewed so that it is aligned with the UAE’s goalsImage Credit: GN Archives
  • Dr Saif Al Nuami, executive member and manager, Emirates Animal Welfare SocietyImage Credit: Supplied
XPRESS
 

Dubai: The Emirates Animal Welfare Society (EAWS) has sought detailed profiles of all animal welfare groups functioning in the UAE in a move to bring them under its umbrella, subject to approval.

Disclosing this to XPRESS, Dr Saif Al Nuami, executive member and manager of the office of EAWS, said, “We have requested the profiles of all animal welfare groups, asking them for details of their functions, roles and responsibilities. These profiles will be reviewed and submitted to the concerned ministry.”

He said, “The idea behind the move is to streamline the activities of the various groups to make them more organised and coherent and to work together with EAWS for the common goal of protecting animals in the UAE.”

Good response

Dr Al Nuami said the profiles will be submitted to the authorities in a couple of weeks.

“The response has been good as the animal groups are keen to come together with EAWS and continue with their work towards animal welfare.”

In a presentation on the “Role of NGOs in the field of animal welfare” made at the recent animal welfare conference in Dubai, Dr Al Nuami highlighted the need for collaboration between public and private parties to achieve the UAE’s goals in identifying and preserving animal rights and spreading greater awareness about animal welfare.

He also voiced concerns about the role of unauthorised animal activists and groups as they did not comply with animal welfare regulations in the country. Subsequently, EAWS had held a meeting with animal welfare group representatives and volunteers to see how best their activities could be streamlined and they could work together.

Welcomed

Animal lovers, on their part, have welcomed any such initiative. Shree Nair, organiser of pet festivals, said, “It is important to streamline such activities otherwise it can be a free for all, with anyone picking up a stray, holding an adoption day and even collecting money in the name of animal welfare.”

Kay Ivanova of 38 Smiles said, “It would be a great initiative because not everyone can be an animal rescuer. We need a unified body to ensure that rescues are governed by clear rules and regulations.”

Another activist said, “Stream-lining activities of animal groups would put an end to misleading campaigns in the name of animal welfare. Only the genuine would continue to operate.”

United Arab Emirates
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
Dubai
