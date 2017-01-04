‘If you’re struggling with depression, please talk to someone’

Making time to listen. Andrea Allen, co-founder of Out of the Blues

Dubai: A Dubai-based peer support group has stressed the importance of accepting mental illness as a serious problem, not a “weakness” that can be brushed under the carpet.

Andrea Allen, co-founder of the group Out of the Blues, said, “There is a stigma surrounding mental health issues in our society and people still believe it is “invisible” and something shameful. Only now, there are a few stars who are talking about it, but it hasn’t made much of a difference.” She said as a result of the stigma, few families are transparent about the problem, let alone take professional help to get it assessed and treated.

She said the problem was compounded by a general lack of support and cultural understanding with few avenues available for people to talk and be listened to without prejudice or judgement.

Allen, who initially started Out of the Blues as a non-profit peer support group for those suffering from postnatal and antenatal depression, has now extended its reach to cover a whole range of other mental health issues, including postpartum psychosis, depression, bipolar disorder and eating disorder.

Profound effect

She said over 1,500 people have been in direct contact with the group since its inception. As suicides continue to be reported, Allen said, “Over 800,000 suicides are reported in a year worldwide. Factors contributing to it include clinical conditions, financial problems, relationship break-ups and so on.”

She said, “Suicide is something that has such a deep, profound effect on those left behind. Suicidal thoughts aren’t something a sufferer has control over, and they can be all-consuming. If you are struggling with depression, anxiety or suicidal thoughts, please, please reach out to someone. Your doctor, a peer support group like ours. We’re there to help you.”

Lack of transparency apart, she said one reason why people don’t get professional help is because they cannot afford it. Unlike special needs, mental health is yet to become an inclusive subject and many insurance policies still do not cover mental health, she added.

She said those who need help are free to reach out to the group on its Facebook page or on email at outofthebluesdubai@gmail.com