Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Game for Geeky Lizard?

A unique gaming centre on Al Wasl Road is drawing hobbyists and hard core gamers by the hordes

  • Gaming enthusiasts enjoy the facilities at the indoor gaming centre at Geeky Lizard on Al Wasl Road, Dubai on Image Credit: XPRESS/Clint Egbert
  • Omar Sharif Al Ali, owner of Geeky Lizard, says the store will soon have a lounge for competitive video-gamingImage Credit: XPRESS/Clint Egbert
  • A child immersed in a game of PokemonImage Credit: XPRESS/Clint Egbert
XPRESS
 

Dubai: Geeky Lizard, a one-of-a-kind geeky store, as the name suggests, is for all you geeks out there who are into comics, table top war games and super-heroes.

Sprawling over 2,000 square feet of space in Al Ghazal Mall on Al Wasl Road, the store is a hub for hobbyists who meet regularly to play their favourite card and board games.

A brainchild of Emirati Omar Sharif Al Ali, the store also hosts a number of indoor games competitions.

“I was passionate about comic books when I was growing up, but I did not find people who resonated with my idea of fun. In 2006 a friend introduced me to Dungeons and Dragons and a thought struck me to start a gaming centre of my own,” said Ali, recalling how the idea of the store came to his mind.

“I knew I had to first obtain a licence and organise the fund. In 2011, I managed to get some funding from the Khalifa Foundation and started the community gaming centre,” he said, adding that the store is yet to have an official opening.

Last Friday when XPRESS visited the store, more than 60 gamers, aged between 12 and 50 years, could be seen immersed in games such as Pokemon Yugioh, Exploding Kittens, Vanguard, Dungeons and Dragons to Magic: The Gathering (a tradeable card game) among others. But the biggest action was where a popular Gundan robot competition was under way – with 34 participants in the fray.

Speed and precision

“They have all been given a kit and we judge them based on the speed and how perfectly they can assemble the robot piece by piece,” said Ali.

“We also have a new Pokeman release and everyone is excited about it,” said Ali. The centre is expected to soon have a lounge for competitive video-gaming, he added.

Filipina expat Benjie Reyes, a regular at the store, said: “This is one of my favourite places to visit on weekends. I come here every Friday to spend time with my friends and play different games. Today is a bit more challenging as I decided to take part in the Gundan competition. Also this is the only store I trust when it comes to buying games. You find a lot of fakes in the market.”

Pointing to a stack of Worbla in a corner, Ali said: “You will not find this anywhere else in the UAE. Worbla is a thermoplastic which is used to make faces of superheroes and comic characters,” said Ali. Geeky Lizard is open daily from noon until 10pm. On weekends the time extends up to 1am. “We have a 24-hour permit and once in a month we keep the store open full day,” said Ali.

Expand

Your comment

More from News

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsXpressNews

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In News

Special picks at enable market fair in city

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Dust envelops most parts of UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Emirati crosses the UAE on foot
Loading...

Most popular on Gulf News

Driver held in attack on Kerala actress

Driver held in attack on Kerala actress

Rain hits several parts of UAE

Rain hits several parts of UAE

Found: Sunken 'lost continent'

Found: Sunken 'lost continent'

Al Barsha, Al Safa toll gates separate soon

Al Barsha, Al Safa toll gates separate soon

North Korean arrested in Kim killing

North Korean arrested in Kim killing

Free meals to one and all 3x a day

Free meals to one and all 3x a day

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Rain paves way to dust storm across UAE

Rain paves way to dust storm across UAE

First off-plan launch of 2017 from Emaar

First off-plan launch of 2017 from Emaar