ExpertSpeak: How to safeguard your investments

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

ExpertSpeak: How to safeguard your investments

Here are things you need to watch out for to avoid getting duped

Image Credit: GN Archives/Clint Egbert
Gaurang Desai, CEO, Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX)
XPRESS
 

Dubai: As instances of UAE residents being duped by seemingly attractive investment opportunities come to light, the importance of investor education can hardly be stressed enough. The lure of returns is so high that an individual often overlooks the following basic tenets of investing.

Check for red flags: The guarantee of unusually high returns is the first red flag. In a global environment still recovering from one of the worst financial crisis, little can be guaranteed - let alone double-digit monthly returns. Let’s look at this using the stock market performance known as a high risk-high return investment avenue. The benchmark indices, S&P 500 (USA) has returned a CAGR of 3.36 per cent (at the end of 2016) over the last 16 years; the BSE Sensex (India) returned a CAGR of 12.63 per cent in the same period.

Do your homework: There is no dearth of information restricting investors from getting a head start on their next investment decision, even if it’s their first. The primary responsibility on an investor is to avoid falling into the trap of fly-by-night names as intermediaries. Ensure the intermediary is registered with the respective governing authorities. Here, in the UAE, the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) is the federal regulatory authority for the Securities and Commodities markets. The SCA website lists firms regulated under its purview. The same can be said of the DFSA, which regulates all entities in the DIFC.

The regulators here realise the pressing need to protect investors and have been working towards a coordinated plan.

Keep track: Going beyond the investment decision, it is essential to not only get to know the product and track the performance of the investment but also to obtain the full breakdown on the fees and commissions that would be charged. Once invested, ensure that contact is maintained with the adviser handling the account and that they provide regular updates about the investments.

Verify the Investment Manager and their Performance: Make sure the institution chosen to invest money is well regulated. Ideally, it should have a local presence, owned and managed by reputable names that can be independently verified. The DGCX being one such institution is the region’s first derivatives exchange established over a decade ago in Dubai. It is regulated by the UAE Federal Regulator, SCA, and is owned by the DMCC, a Government of Dubai entity. Besides the SCA, there is a number of sectoral regulators such as Central Bank of UAE, Insurance Authority of UAE, DFSA to name a few. SCA, DGCX and other regulators/exchanges provide a list of registered and licensed brokers on their website; it is always advisable to check the authenticity of dealers with them.

A little prudence at the beginning of investment process can go a long way in ensuring that your funds are in responsible hands, saving those sleepless nights countless others have faced. For market awareness and education purposes the DGCX has launched a partnership with Trading Campus, to provide financial market skill-sets through education and simulated trading.

“Invest in yourself first and be equipped with the basic ground rules around investing which can ensure you stay far away from the traps set by some of these illegal schemes and fly-by-night scammers”.

The author is CEO, Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX), a subsidiary of Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), a strategic initiative of the Government of Dubai, regulated by the Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA)

Expand

Your comment

More from News

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsXpressNews

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In News

Church to hold Mercithon for six cancer patients

Framed Gallery

In pictures: Rain hits across UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most popular on Gulf News

Watch: Dubai prisoners in dash for freedom

Watch: Dubai prisoners in dash for freedom

In pictures: Rain hits across UAE

In pictures: Rain hits across UAE

‘No health insurance, no visa’ rule in place

‘No health insurance, no visa’ rule in place

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

UAE: Job ban if notice period is not served

UAE: Job ban if notice period is not served

Bannon: US going to war in South China Sea

Bannon: US going to war in South China Sea

US to impose sanctions against Iran entities

US to impose sanctions against Iran entities

First Dreamliner from Kochi arrives in Dubai

First Dreamliner from Kochi arrives in Dubai