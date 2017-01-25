Ex-Philippine Idol Mau Marcelo eyes comeback through Expat Duets

Mau Marcelo: Back in the spotlight

DUBAI After shooting to fame as the first Philippine Idol a decade ago, Mau Marcelo is back in the singing race with Expat Duets, a first of its kind musical showdown in the UAE.

Marcelo, who now works as a professional singer in the country, said she cancelled a gig in Al Ain so she could audition. Her effort paid off; she will be advancing to six weekly rounds with her singing partner beginning on January 27 and culminating in a grand final on March 10 at Vegas Dubai.

Tough field

The showdown is going to be tough, with Marcelo up against eight UAE-based Filipino singing heavyweights including international singer and internet sensation Virginia “La Ghie” Sanchez, Talentadong Pinoy Dubai representative Erick John Dizon, Norwich Got Talent 2012 champion Ryan Mayor and Pinoy Idol UK 2010 winner Gelo Bernal.

But Marcelo isn’t fazed. “I haven’t given up on my dream to become an international singer like Charice,” she said, adding that she looks at the event organised by Expat Media as her window to another shot at success. “If not, I’m contented with what I have now,” said the Dubai-based performer who is an early favourite in Expat Duets where she sings with her real life partner who works as a DJ in the emirate. “My partner and I will enjoy our weekly performance on Expat Duets, which is a unique platform to showcase Filipino talent in the UAE.”

Expat Duets

When: January 27, February 3, 10, 17, 24 and March 3, 5pm (weekly showdown) and March 10, 5pm (grand finals)

Where: Vegas Dubai, Holiday Inn Bur Dubai

Tickets: Free during weekly showdown