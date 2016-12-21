Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Dutchman’s e-car exploits bring him to the UAE

Meet Wiebe Wakker, 29, an adventurer like no other

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/XPRESS
Wiebe Wakker, who set out for Australia from the Netherlands on March 15, arrived in the UAE from Iran last Tuesday
XPRESS
 

Abu Dhabi: Imagine crisscrossing the world in an electric car without any money, your route being determined by anyone willing to provide you with food, shelter and a chance to recharge your vehicle. Far-fetched as the idea may seem, that is what a 29-year-old Dutchman, who is currently passing through the UAE, is doing.

The adventurous Wiebe Wakker, who set out for Australia from the Netherlands on March 15, said he arrived in the UAE from Iran last Tuesday as part of a unique global mission to promote sustainability in daily life and showcase the possibility of covering long distances in e-cars. His blue Volkwagen Golf - with the number plate 17-JND-2 - is a 2009 diesel converted into an electric car. Wakker said he travels without money and relies on the support that people offer him on his website plugmeinproject.com. “People have been supporting me with a meal, place to sleep or energy for the car. Based upon these offers, I decide on the route of my journey. So I am not driving in a straight line to the land down under but zigzaging my way across the world.”

700 offers

Wakker, who is currently putting up with a family in Palm Jumeirah, said he has 10 offers from residents across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. “I have received offers from 700 people across 40 countries, 22 of which I have covered so far, clocking 34,000km over 275 days.”

When Wakker left in March from Utrecht in the Netherlands, his followers first sent him to Italy, then via Scandinavia to Russia and from Moscow he started his route down south via the Baltic states, Ukraine, Turkey and Iran.

He was overwhelmed by the more than 80 offers he received in Iran. “I must have taken up to 30 of them covering 2,500 km across the country before crossing the desert and reaching the Gulf.”

With this, it is believed that he is the first person to have crossed Iran in an electric car.

Wakker said his next stop will be Mumbai, but he cannot go until he gets the support to ship his car. “I am trying to find someone who can arrange the transportation.”

He said he is not sure how the journey will eventually develop but plans to make the most of his stay in the UAE “When I left in March I could never have imagined that I would end up in this country. That I made it this far with an electric car feels good and I don’t give up easily. Since I will be here for a while, I plan to take part in the Global Electric Vehicle Road Trip that takes place at the end of January. The emirates-wide event promotes sustainable mobility, one of my key goals.”

Expand

yor comment

More from News

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGNNetherlands

filed under

GulfNewsXpressNews

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Italy
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In News

COO held over bounced cheques

Framed Gallery

Living in the smog of China

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Aleppo ravaged by war
Loading...

Most popular on Gulf News

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Man shouts abuse at Ivanka Trump on plane

Man shouts abuse at Ivanka Trump on plane

Another food rumour surfaces in Dubai

Another food rumour surfaces in Dubai

‘Dangal’: Sturdy script, riveting performances

‘Dangal’: Sturdy script, riveting performances

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Moment truck hit Berlin market caught on video

Moment truck hit Berlin market caught on video

Obaida’s killer was aware of his actions

Obaida’s killer was aware of his actions

World’s fattest man aims for half his weight

World’s fattest man aims for half his weight

Is Dubai costliest city to celebrate New Year?

Is Dubai costliest city to celebrate New Year?