Dubai expats set two new Guinness records

Dubai: Two new quirky Guinness World Records were set during a fun-filled event at the Etisalat Beach Canteen in Dubai last week.

First, the Egyptian duo of Moatasem Elhamamy and Hani Khalil etched their names in the records books when they passed a beach ball between them 22 times with one of them being blindfolded.

The second record was achieved by French teen Alexandre Mitterrand, 13, for the most table tennis ball bounces (27) in a minute on a racket while remaining blindfolded.

His mother Violetta Bogdanova said Alexandre’s amazing feat has has turned into a celebrity almost overnight.

“Our phones have been ringing incessantly with friends and relatives calling us to congratulate him. Mitterand is enjoying all the limelight. He has framed his certificate and put it in his bedroom. We are all very happy for him”.

Three other records were attempted at the event -- for the fastest time to identify ten fruits (blindfolded); most passes of a beach ball in 30 seconds (team of two) and most coffee beans moved with chopsticks in 30 seconds.

Leila Issa marketing manager – MENA, Guinness World Records said: “The UAE holds 186 Guinness World Records - the highest in the region. However, unlike other parts of the world, most record-breaking feats in the UAE are by companies. That said, there are still some very interesting individual records here. The largest collection of Nintendo paraphernalia, highest base jump from a building, oldest person to win an international cap in Rugby Union and Rugby League, first brothers to make up a relay team in a FINA World swimming championship and so on. We want more people to attempt Guinness World Records so we have started community activities that engage families and children. This is a first for us and we could not have picked a better venue than the Etisalat Beach Canteen.”