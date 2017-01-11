Diabetics at higher risk of cancer?

Dr Safdar Naqvi, medical director, consultant physician and endocrinologist at Imperial College London Diabetes Centre in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Doctors from Abu Dhabi’s Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC) and European Society of Endocrinology will discuss what could be a causative link between diabetes and cancer at a clinical update in the capital over the weekend.

Dr Safdar Naqvi, medical director, consultant physician and endocrinologist at the centre, said, “Studies have shown there is an increased risk of cancer associated with diabetes, particularly Type 2. The causative link is yet to be proven. But the relative risks imparted by diabetes are said to be greatest (about twofold or higher) for cancers of the liver, pancreas and endometrium, and less (about 1.2–1.5 fold) for cancers of the colon and rectum, breast and bladder.”

He said the outcome of studies on other associations like obesity, inflammation and vitamin D and calcium deficiencies will also be discussed as 10 leading physicians from Europe converge on the clinical update on January 13 and 14.

“If we are to collectively tackle some of the healthcare challenges in our region, we have to engage with experts from all corners of the globe to think and act in the best way possible as professionals,” he said.

According to statistics, one in five persons in the UAE have diabetes.