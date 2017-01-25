Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

A love story like no other

Dubai man launches inspiring campaign in memory of wife ahead of Valentine’s Day

  • #GoBeTheLight. The campaign, launched this week, perpetuates Noor’s message of spreading cheer among those aroImage Credit: Supplied
  • Cherished memories. Adam met Noor in August 2015 and got married to her in June last yearImage Credit: Supplied
XPRESS
 

Dubai: As the hype around Valentine’s Day builds up, it’s easy to peg a story about a young Dubai man launching an inspiring campaign in memory of his 26-year-old wife, who he lost to cancer last month.

But true love, Adam El Daba, 31, reminds you, is not a one-time, yearly pledge.

The Palm Jumeirah-based Egyptian entrepreneur, who has interests in IT, trading, real estate and restaurants, says he has discovered this the hard way. “We have no excuse not to be happy. I learned this too late, but you should not make the same mistake. I would do anything for a second chance.”

Fairytale romance

El Daba met his wife Noor Schebli, a German national of Iraqi origin, at a beach destination in Egypt in August 2015. They got engaged in April 2016 and married two months later. It was a fairytale romance, except that Noor had battled and beaten cancer three times over. She succumbed to the illness on December 5.

“But never ever did she make anyone around her feel she was sick. She only spread cheer and happiness wherever she went. She fought cancer with grace and dignity. If there was anything that hurt her, it was only when someone in need didn’t get help,” recollected El Daba.

He wishes he could have spent more time with Noor. But while that can never be, he cherishes every moment he had with her and is keen to spread her legacy of smiling through the odds and making others cheerful. His campaign, #GoBeTheLight, has a simple but powerful message: “Stop caring about how others judge you, drop your guard and go out of your way to recognise and appreciate your loved ones.”

Having received over 50,000 likes for its YouTube video on the first day, the campaign urges the public to upload videos of themselves expressing their love to a ‘significant other’. On March 31, the winner of a grand prize entailing a fully paid trip for two to an exotic beach location will be selected. In addition, there will be 25 giveaways from the online gifting platform joi.

joi saw in Noor a friend and colleague, as she was going to join its marketing team once she recovered.

“Unfortunately, that was not meant to be, and joi lost a member of its family. To honour her memory, our team created a floral arrangement to list on our platform and called it Noor Forever,” said joi’s founder Ritesh Tilani, adding Noor personified joi’s happiness goals.

El Daba is also helping a cancer hospital in Egypt to build five more rooms as Noor wanted to help cancer patients.

How to #GoBeTheLight

#GoBeTheLight for the people you care about, and show how much you love them.

Create a video of you expressing to a significant other, family member or friend how much you care about them. This could be a video of you sharing your affection or sense of care, singing a song, reading a poem, painting, drawing, graffiti, words drawn in the sand, even sharing old wedding photos/films with a narrative. Feel free to be as creative as you want.

The video should be at least 15 seconds long, but can be as long as you want it to be.

Post it to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and make it public. Tag three friends to challenge them to #GoBeTheLight too. Make sure you include the hashtag in your post.

For more information about the initiative, email gobethelight@joigifts.com or go to http://www.noorschebli.com

Expand

your comment

More from News

tags from this story

Palm Jumeirah
follow this tag on MGNPalm Jumeirah
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook
Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsXpressNews

tags

Palm Jumeirah
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Facebook
follow this tag on MGN
Egypt
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In News

Dragon Boat Festival comes to Dubai Canal

Framed Gallery

Trump travel ban sparks protests at US airports

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services