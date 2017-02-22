Mobile
New York vibe at City Walk

Check out Clinton Street Baking Company’s second outlet in town

  • Angus beef ribImage Credit: Saleha Ambreen/intern
  • Dates cakeImage Credit: Saleha Ambreen/intern
XPRESS
 

Dubai: If you are looking for a casual dining experience and are craving typical American dishes, then walk into Clinton Street Baking Company, City Walk. This is the second outlet of the New York-styled all-day diner in Dubai, the first being located at Downtown.

I started my meal with a plate of Chile chicken wings served with smoked ancho chile sauce.

The best thing about it was the buttermilk dressing that didn’t just add to the crunchiness of the wings but also to the overall flavour.

Next up was the mini crab cutlets. Crisp as biscuits, these were arranged one on top of the other like a mini-wedding cake and served with house-made avocado tartar sauce – something that got even a non-seafood lover like me impressed.

For those of you who do not feel satisfied until you try those ‘fast-food’ cheesy and juicy burgers, this place serves some uniquely flavoured sliders.

‘Uniquely flavoured’ because Clinton Street Cheeseburger has caramelised sweet onions, and that is one preparation that will surely make you lick your fingers.

If you are dieting then the house-smoked wild Norwegian salmon is the way to go.

Topped with poached organic eggs and classic hollandaise and served with the signature buttermilk toasted biscuits, it’s yet another lip-smacker from the restaurant. Another must-try is the Angus beef rib – tender, juicy and smoked for 15 hours with BBQ sauce.

The restaurant also serves some of the best combinations of milkshakes in town. My personal favourite was the salted caramel. It was delicious alright but what impressed me more was that it didn’t ‘feel’ heavy, like milkshakes normally do.

Order the sweet-potato fries too. The usual fries will surely seem ordinary after you’ve had a go at them.

Coming to dessert, there’s a stunning list of choices but you can pamper yourself with a big slice of molten ‘Dates Cake’, glazed with date syrup and a scoop of vanilla ice cream – the perfect ‘hot and cold’ combo to end the meal.

