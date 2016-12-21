It's a feastival!
Below Dh200
Claypot
Enjoy a delicious Indian inspired set menu perfect for a special family get-together.
Where: CityMax Hotel, Bur Dubai
Price: Dh79
Call: 04-437 1636
Mr. Toad’s Pub and Kitchen
Dinner buffet featuring international festive meats, salads and vegetables along with traditional tasty treats like trifle puddings, fruitcake and gingerbread.
Where: Dubai Silicon Oasis
Price: Dh109
Call: 04-336 3084
Pierchic
Explore delicious seafood a la carte festive specials amidst tranquil views of the Arabian Gulf.
Where: Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah
Price: Dh150
Call: 04-366 6705
Spectrum
Buffet featuring roast turkey with cranberry sauce and a wide selection of delicacies like mince pies, cookies and gingerbread.
Where: Fairmont Ajman
Price: Dh165
Call: 06-701 5544
Trader Vic’s
Savour the taste of Christmas goodness in everything from Kuala prawns, pan-seared foie gras, traditional stuffed roast turkey and roast turbot Salsa Verde to a heavenly festive dessert sampler filled with chocolate log, Christmas pudding, apple and pineapple crumble.
Where: Madinat Jumeirah
Price: Dh196
Call: 04-366 5646
Dh200 – Dh499
Al Nafoorah
Capture a bit of the local tradition with a delicious festive sharing menu featuring four main dishes including hot breads and desserts.
Where: Jumeirah Emirates Towers
Price: Dh225
Call: 04-432 3232
Sufra
A sumptuous buffet with seasonal offerings that include Arabic, Indian and Western specialities.
Where: Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights
Price: Dh250
Call: 04-317 2236
BiCE Ristorante
Italian cuisine featuring mains like whole roasted baby chicken and Italian eggplant lasagna. There’s a dessert buffet corner to boot!
Where: Hilton Hotel, Jumeirah Beach Resort
Price: Dh295
Call: 04-318 2520
Café Palmier
Feast on a lavish brunch with all the favourite cuisines and an exciting line-up of live acts to enhance the festive mood.
Where: Le Royal Meridien, Abu Dhabi.
Price: Dh299
Call: 02-674 2020
Pure Sky Lounge
A pan-Asian buffet featuring traditional roast turkey with leek, apple and sage. For fish lovers, taste the fresh grilled salmon with pea puree.
Where: Hilton Dubai
Price: Dh375
Call: 04-374 7888
Gaucho
A Yuletide dinner with delicacies from Argentina.
Where: DIFC, Dubai
Price: Dh380
Call: 04-422 7898
Hoi An
A bespoke seven-course set menu comprising dishes like five-spice turkey with orange and sage, sausage and thyme stuffing and steamed scallops with Thai basil.
Where: Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai
Price: Dh395
Call: 04-405 2703
Nineteen
Enjoy a set menu inspired by true Italian flavours and festive ingredients plus the stunning view of the golf course from the terrace.
Where: The Address Montgomerie, Emirates Hills, Dubai
Price: Dh395
Call: 04-888 3444
Turquoiz
International BBQ brunch in a captivating atmosphere with sensational Ibiza tunes by the resident DJ.
Where: St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi
Price: Dh400
Call: 02-498 8888
Dh500 and above
Royal China
A culinary journey to the Far East with a selection of starters, main courses and gourmet desserts showcasing signature cuisines.
Where: DIFC, Dubai
Price: Dh500 (selected beverages)
Call: 04-354 5543
Sayad
Relish A five-course dinner set menu for seafood lovers.
Where: Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi
Price: Dh600-Dh750
Call: 02-690 7999
55&5th The Grill
A lavish International five-course festive set menu.
Where: St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi
Price: Dh550
Call: 02-498 8008
Firebird Diner
A four-course dinner featuring American classics and world class steaks with a festive twist.
Where: Four Seasons Hotel, DIFC, Dubai
Price: Dh550
Call: 04 448 9541
