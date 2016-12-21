Mobile
It's a feastival!

From a Christmas Day brunch under the sun to a Yuletide dinner overlooking the sea, XPRESS brings you some fantastic options to help you soak up the festive spirit in the UAE

Image Credit: Supplied
Savour the taste of Christmas goodness
XPRESS
 

Below Dh200

Claypot

Enjoy a delicious Indian inspired set menu perfect for a special family get-together.

Where: CityMax Hotel,  Bur Dubai

Price: Dh79

Call: 04-437 1636

Mr. Toad’s Pub and Kitchen

Dinner buffet featuring international festive meats, salads and vegetables along with traditional tasty treats like trifle puddings, fruitcake and gingerbread.

Where: Dubai Silicon Oasis

Price: Dh109

Call: 04-336 3084

Pierchic

Explore delicious seafood a la carte festive specials amidst tranquil views of the Arabian Gulf.

Where: Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah

Price: Dh150

Call: 04-366 6705

Spectrum

Buffet featuring roast turkey with cranberry sauce and a wide selection of delicacies like mince pies, cookies and gingerbread.

Where: Fairmont Ajman

Price: Dh165

Call: 06-701 5544

Trader Vic’s

Savour the taste of Christmas goodness in everything from Kuala prawns, pan-seared foie gras, traditional stuffed roast turkey and roast turbot Salsa Verde to a heavenly festive dessert sampler filled with chocolate log, Christmas pudding, apple and pineapple crumble.

Where: Madinat Jumeirah

Price: Dh196

Call: 04-366 5646

Dh200 – Dh499

Al Nafoorah

Capture a bit of the local tradition with a delicious festive sharing menu featuring four main dishes including hot breads and desserts.

Where: Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Price: Dh225

Call: 04-432 3232

Sufra

A sumptuous buffet with seasonal offerings that include Arabic, Indian and Western specialities.

Where: Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights

Price: Dh250

Call: 04-317 2236

BiCE Ristorante

Italian cuisine featuring mains like whole roasted baby chicken and Italian eggplant lasagna. There’s a dessert buffet corner to boot!

Where: Hilton Hotel, Jumeirah Beach Resort

Price: Dh295

Call: 04-318 2520

Café Palmier

Feast on a lavish brunch with all the favourite cuisines and an exciting line-up of live acts to enhance the festive mood.

Where: Le Royal Meridien,  Abu Dhabi.

Price: Dh299

Call: 02-674 2020

Pure Sky Lounge

A pan-Asian buffet featuring traditional roast turkey with leek, apple and sage. For fish lovers, taste the fresh grilled salmon with pea puree.

Where: Hilton Dubai

Price: Dh375

Call: 04-374 7888

Gaucho

A Yuletide dinner with delicacies from Argentina.

Where: DIFC, Dubai

Price: Dh380

Call: 04-422 7898

Hoi An

A bespoke seven-course set menu comprising dishes like five-spice turkey with orange and sage, sausage and thyme stuffing and steamed scallops with Thai basil.

Where: Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai

Price: Dh395

Call: 04-405 2703

Nineteen

Enjoy a set menu inspired by true Italian flavours and festive ingredients plus the stunning view of the golf course from the terrace.

Where: The Address Montgomerie, Emirates Hills, Dubai

Price: Dh395

Call: 04-888 3444

Turquoiz

International BBQ brunch in a captivating atmosphere with sensational Ibiza tunes by the resident DJ.

Where: St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi

Price: Dh400

Call: 02-498 8888

Dh500 and above

Royal China

A culinary journey to the Far East with a selection of starters, main courses and gourmet desserts showcasing signature cuisines.

Where: DIFC, Dubai

Price: Dh500 (selected beverages)

Call: 04-354 5543

Sayad

Relish A five-course dinner set menu for seafood lovers.

Where: Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi

Price: Dh600-Dh750

Call: 02-690 7999

55&5th The Grill

A lavish International five-course festive set menu.

Where: St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi

Price: Dh550

Call: 02-498 8008

Firebird Diner

A four-course dinner featuring American classics and world class steaks with a festive twist.

Where: Four Seasons Hotel, DIFC, Dubai

Price: Dh550

Call: 04 448 9541

emirates airline
 

