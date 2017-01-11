Enjoy world’s street foods at Global Village

Turkish Ice Cream

This specialty from Turkey is not like any other ice cream you have had. It’s not sold like any other either. Be prepared to scream for the ice cream as the vendor serves up scoops of tricks and pranks. Dh10 (1 scoop), Dh15 (2 scoops), Dh20 (3 scoops)

Thai Fruits

A visit to Thailand is not complete without trying the exotic fruits sold by roadside vendors there. Well, you can sample the same right here at Global Village. We recommend the dragon fruit, durian and custard apple. Also check out the dry mangoes and bananas. All the items are neatly packed to catch your fancy. Dh15 (1 pack)

Roasted Chestnuts

Barbecued like meat, roasted chestnuts are traditional street snacks from Turkey. They are tasty and healthy, and perfect to munch on as you make the rounds of your favourite pavilions. Dh10 (7 pieces)

Samosa & Pani Puri

The renowned street foods from India are a must-try. Available at the Indian pavilion the samosa is a traditional fried delicacy with a savoury filling made of spiced potatoes, onions, peas, etc (Dh5 each) while the pani puri is a small deep-fried thin and crispy Indian bread filled with a mixture of flavoured water, tamarind chutney, chilli, chat masala, potato, onions and chickpeas (Dh15 for 6 pieces). Both are cult Indian snacks.

Spiral Potato

This dish, believed to have originated on Seoul streets, can be called the signature snack of the Global Village. A deep-fried spiral sliced potato – also called Tornado Potato – is served on a skewer, seasoned with salt, pepper, chilli powder and cheese. Dh10

Spanish Mojito

Get a taste of Spain with this refreshing drink that is available in different flavours, including passion fruit, strawberry and lemon. Dh20

Nattas: Portuguese pastries

The exotic Portuguese pastries, sold at a bakery near the main cultural stage, are an absolute delight. The circular pastries are filled with a mixture of custard made of milk, sugar and vanilla. Go for the Nutella topping on the pastries to get the best out of them. Dh16

Mini pancakes

A pupular item from Holland, the mini pancakes are glazed with Nutella and icing sugar. They are sure to please any palate, especially pancake lovers. Dh25

Bosnian kebab

Considered the national dish of Bosnia, the kebabs are made of either lamb or beef and served on a flatbread with chopped onions, sour cream, cottage cheese, minced red pepper and salt.

Dh35 (10 pieces)