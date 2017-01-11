Enjoy world’s street foods at Global Village

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Enjoy world’s street foods at Global Village

The annual shopping and entertainment fair is also a one-stop culinary hub where foodies can sample traditional delights from around the globe. Here’s a menu of must-try items

XPRESS
 

Turkish Ice Cream

This specialty from Turkey is not like any other ice cream you have had. It’s not sold like any other either. Be prepared to scream for the ice cream as the vendor serves up scoops of tricks and pranks. Dh10 (1 scoop), Dh15 (2 scoops), Dh20 (3 scoops)

Thai Fruits 

A visit to Thailand is not complete without trying the exotic fruits sold by roadside vendors there. Well, you can sample the same right here at Global Village. We recommend the dragon fruit, durian and custard apple. Also check out the dry mangoes and bananas. All the items are neatly packed to catch your fancy. Dh15 (1 pack)

Roasted Chestnuts

Barbecued like meat, roasted chestnuts are traditional street snacks from Turkey. They are tasty and healthy, and perfect to munch on as you make the rounds of your favourite pavilions. Dh10 (7 pieces)

Samosa & Pani Puri

The renowned street foods from India are a must-try. Available at the Indian pavilion the samosa is a traditional fried delicacy with a savoury filling made of spiced potatoes, onions, peas, etc (Dh5 each) while the pani puri is a small deep-fried thin and crispy Indian bread filled with a mixture of flavoured water, tamarind chutney, chilli, chat masala, potato, onions and chickpeas (Dh15 for 6 pieces). Both are cult Indian snacks.

Spiral Potato

This dish, believed to have originated on Seoul streets, can be called the signature snack of the Global Village. A deep-fried spiral sliced potato – also called Tornado Potato – is served on a skewer, seasoned with salt, pepper, chilli powder and cheese. Dh10

Spanish Mojito

Get a taste of Spain with this refreshing drink that is available in different flavours, including passion fruit, strawberry and lemon. Dh20

Nattas: Portuguese pastries

The exotic Portuguese pastries, sold at a bakery near the main cultural stage, are an absolute delight. The circular pastries are filled with a mixture of custard made of milk, sugar and vanilla. Go for the Nutella topping on the pastries to get the best out of them. Dh16

Mini pancakes

A pupular item from Holland, the mini pancakes are glazed with Nutella and icing sugar. They are sure to please any palate, especially pancake lovers. Dh25

Bosnian kebab

Considered the national dish of Bosnia, the kebabs are made of either lamb or beef and served on a flatbread with chopped onions, sour cream, cottage cheese, minced red pepper and salt.

Dh35 (10 pieces)

Expand

Your comment

More from Life & Style

tags from this story

Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGNNetherlands

filed under

GulfNewsXpressLife & Style

tags

Spain
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here
Loading...

Most popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year