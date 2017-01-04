Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

A football fanatic’s handbook

‘Tiro: A football odyssey from Amazon to Alps’ packs engaging essays about a sport that unites or divides the world in a way no other can

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Tiro: A football odyssey from Amazon to Alps

By Goalden Times, Rattis Books, 274 pages, $16

A 360° turn that throws away the opponents, a scorching pass ripping through the defence, the bicycle kick, a flying header, and of course, thousands of screaming fans — what else can it be but “jogo bonito” — the “beautiful game”?

Football is by far the most popular sport in the world — estimates show that the game has around 3.5 billion fans. Across Latin America, Europe, Asia and slowly entering North America as well, football unites and divides people the way probably no other sport can.

This passion for the sport has driven a group of scribes to bring out “Tiro: A football Odyssey from Amazon to Alps” — a collection of essays chronicling the various facets of the game over the past century. Interestingly, all the writers are Bengalis. For the uninitiated, West Bengal, the eastern state of India, has the most storied tradition of football in the country. India, while known more for its cricket and hockey teams, was nonetheless a major regional power in football up to three decades ago, with players from Bengal right at the top of the ladder. The nation reached the fourth spot at the 1956 Olympics and has won two gold medals at the Asian Games.

“Tiro” (which means shot or kick in Spanish) begins — well, where else? The land of Pelé, Garrincha, Ronaldo, Kaka and the current Neymar. Brazil has achieved almost mythical status in football, with five World Cup titles under its belt. But it is equally remembered for its tragedies — the debacle in the 1950 finals, the untimely end to its 1982 campaign, in what was termed as the best team never to have won the Cup, and the most recent — the humiliation in the 2014 semis against Germany. We also read about the tragic life of Moacyr Barbosa, the goalkeeper in the 1950 World Cup, who’s otherwise glittering career remained marred by this one match.

Staying in the continent, the rivalry between Argentina and Uruguay receives a lot of attention. Also, we get to know about football culture in countries such as Peru, Bolivia, Chile and Colombia, nations with a chequered tradition in the game at the regional levels, although they may not have too many successes to show at the World Cup.

Personalities make for a bulk of the writings in the book. Across continents, several names come up, which the average football fan might not even know of, but all the same have been immensely popular during their times. Prominent among these is Carlos Caszely, a Chilean whose career and even life were on the balance as he refused to shake hands with the country’s then-dictator, Augusto Pinochet.

But is football merely a sport? Not so. The game is intrinsically linked to the social and political situations of the countries themselves. Thus we read about the influence of the Argentine gang wars in that country’s club football and politics. We learn about the careers of several prominent players whose careers were affected by the independence movement in Algeria. The most tragic incident, probably, as related in the book, was the bombing of a football match in war-torn Sarajevo during the days of the ethnic wars after Yugoslavia was dissolved.

“Tiro” is essentially a book for the football fanatic. The writers, who run a website aptly called Goalden Times, have poured their heart and soul, literally, into the essays. If one overlooks the occasional weak language and editing, “Tiro” is worth a place on the bookshelf as a mini-collector’s item, a small encyclopaedia for the fans of the beautiful game.

More from Book Review

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Neymar
follow this tag on MGNNeymar
Brazil
follow this tag on MGNBrazil
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany
Algeria
follow this tag on MGNAlgeria

filed under

GulfNewsWeekend ReviewBook Review

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Neymar
follow this tag on MGN
Brazil
follow this tag on MGN
Germany
follow this tag on MGN
Algeria
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Book Review

Race relations in America

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island

GNTV Videos

PlayThe UAE celebrates its 45 National Day
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest