Positive reflections amid turmoil

Mona Nahleh feels sad and disturbed by the turmoil in the region. But rather than depicting the destruction, violence and pain in her paintings, the Beirut-based Lebanese artist has tried to convey a positive message in her first solo show in Dubai, “Letters from the Fifth Dimension”.

“What is happening around us makes us lose faith in humanity, but I believe that beauty, love and purity are also an essential truth about human beings. The fifth dimension is about transcending the physical world into a spiritual space. My paintings are like letters from that different level of consciousness, and they speak about our higher, better self,” Nahleh says.

Through the abstracted figures in her colourful paintings, Nahleh wants to convey the fragility of life, and the human desire for love, stability and connecting with others. While some of her paintings express our fears about the future, others speak about our dreams for a better world, and depict memories of happy, uplifting moments. She has used symbols such as a bird to speak about the link between heaven and earth; an urn to convey the idea that we should be content with what we have, and a mirror to urge us to see the beauty within us.

“My paintings have always been about human beings and the human condition. I see the human form as a malleable receptacle of energy that is capable of manifesting endless possibilities. In this body of work, I seek to represent people not as they know themselves through the density of the three-dimensional world, but rather through the subtle beauty and peace of the fifth dimension. Away from the anger, pain and suffering of the world, I take flight on the magic carpet that is my canvas and enter another reality filled with beauty, peace and bliss,” Nahleh says.

The exhibition, curated by Fann-A-Porter, is the inaugural show at The Workshop, a space designed to showcase art, jewellery, furniture, home accessories, interior design and genuine antiques. Located in the heart of Jumeirah, it has a cosy ambience with indoor display spaces, a relaxing outdoor area, a library and a café offering healthy food and drinks.

“We have tried to create a space where designers, artists, architects, music lovers and bookworms will feel at home, and where people can find truly unique and special gifts from our collection of antiques and design items. We plan to host a book club and workshops on topics ranging from art to life coaching. We hope this will become a community space, where people come to work, meet friends, or hold group events,” founder Ghada Kunash says.

Jyoti Kalsi is an arts-enthusiast based in Dubai.

“Letters from the Fifth Dimension” will run at The Workshop, off Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah 2, until February 4.