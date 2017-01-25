Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Positive reflections amid turmoil

In her colourful paintings, a Lebanese artist conveys the fragility of life, and the human desire for love, stability and connecting with others

  • Listener, acrylic on canvas, 2014Image Credit: Supplied
  • The Blue in Her Eyes, acrylic on canvas, 2014Image Credit: Supplied
Gulf News
 

Mona Nahleh feels sad and disturbed by the turmoil in the region. But rather than depicting the destruction, violence and pain in her paintings, the Beirut-based Lebanese artist has tried to convey a positive message in her first solo show in Dubai, “Letters from the Fifth Dimension”.

“What is happening around us makes us lose faith in humanity, but I believe that beauty, love and purity are also an essential truth about human beings. The fifth dimension is about transcending the physical world into a spiritual space. My paintings are like letters from that different level of consciousness, and they speak about our higher, better self,” Nahleh says.

Through the abstracted figures in her colourful paintings, Nahleh wants to convey the fragility of life, and the human desire for love, stability and connecting with others. While some of her paintings express our fears about the future, others speak about our dreams for a better world, and depict memories of happy, uplifting moments. She has used symbols such as a bird to speak about the link between heaven and earth; an urn to convey the idea that we should be content with what we have, and a mirror to urge us to see the beauty within us.

“My paintings have always been about human beings and the human condition. I see the human form as a malleable receptacle of energy that is capable of manifesting endless possibilities. In this body of work, I seek to represent people not as they know themselves through the density of the three-dimensional world, but rather through the subtle beauty and peace of the fifth dimension. Away from the anger, pain and suffering of the world, I take flight on the magic carpet that is my canvas and enter another reality filled with beauty, peace and bliss,” Nahleh says.

The exhibition, curated by Fann-A-Porter, is the inaugural show at The Workshop, a space designed to showcase art, jewellery, furniture, home accessories, interior design and genuine antiques. Located in the heart of Jumeirah, it has a cosy ambience with indoor display spaces, a relaxing outdoor area, a library and a café offering healthy food and drinks.

“We have tried to create a space where designers, artists, architects, music lovers and bookworms will feel at home, and where people can find truly unique and special gifts from our collection of antiques and design items. We plan to host a book club and workshops on topics ranging from art to life coaching. We hope this will become a community space, where people come to work, meet friends, or hold group events,” founder Ghada Kunash says.

Jyoti Kalsi is an arts-enthusiast based in Dubai.

“Letters from the Fifth Dimension” will run at The Workshop, off Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah 2, until February 4.

More from Arts & Culture

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsWeekend ReviewArts & Culture

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Arts & Culture

The glue that holds Dubai together

Framed Gallery

Spanish flamenco band performs in Kuwait

GNTV Videos

PlayNGO offers lifeline for wounded refugee children
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services