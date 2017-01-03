Dubai Parks and Resorts’ Lapita hotel now open
A Polynesian-themed resort located inside the Dubai Parks and Resorts opened its doors on January 2.
Lapita Hotel, a part of Marriott International’s portfolio, is centrally located within the theme park and is perfect for families who are in town to explore Bollywood Parks, Motiongate Dubai, Legoland Park or Legoland Waterpark.
The family friendly hotel near the Jebel Ali area in Dubai, with 504 rooms, features lagoon style pools and offers children’s activities. Rates start at Dh1,300 for a deluxe room this month. Go to lapitadubaihotel.com.