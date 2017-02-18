Ladies’ Night at DDFTennis: What you need to know

The action’s not going to be just on the courts come February 21 as the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and Gulf News tabloid! introduce the annual Ladies’ Night.

You do not have to pay to enter this chance of a lifetime: All you have to do is come with your top fashion game, head to the Dubai Duty Free shop at 6pm at the Tennis Village, register your name and have your photo taken with our Gulf News tabloid! photographer.

Some of the world’s top tennis players will pick their Top 10 looks from the night, who will all have their photos published in tabloid!. The same players will pick one winner from the finalists that same evening, who will win tickets to the Women’s Final as well as an invitation to the Players Party.

Entry to the Tennis Village is free. Tickets to the centre court start at Dh75 but entry to courts 1 to 8 is free. For more, go to dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com.