Nivin Pauly at Global Village in Dubai
Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly will be a part of Keralostavam, an event that celebrates all things Kerala, in Dubai at the Global Village on December 23 at 9pm.
The Premam hero will be the guest of honour and witness performances from singers such as Hari Charan and Shweta Mohan.
On the dance floor, Shamna Kasim and Sajna Najam will let loose and entertain their fans.
Apart from live acts, you can also enjoy Kerala’s famous cultural art forms such as Kathakali, a classical dance form with artists wearing elaborate costumes and face masks, and Panchavadhyam, an art form performed in the temples of Kerala. Folk dance Thiruvathira, performed by women in traditional white and gold Kerala saris, will also be staged.
Keralostavam is open to all who purchase Global Village entry tickets costing Dh15.