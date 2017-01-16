Kim Kardashian meets disabled children in Dubai
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian made a visit to Rashid Centre for the Disabled in Dubai on January 16.
Kardashian, in town since at least Thursday, watched a documentary on the history of the centre and met the centre’s children, who performed a traditional dance to welcome her.
Mariam Othman, CEO of the centre, gave Kardashian a presentation on their services and rehabilitation programmes. According to a press release, Kardashian “wanted to spend all the time during the visit with children.”
“There is no doubt that the visit of the superstar Kim Kardashian to the centre is an important recognition for the good reputation of the centre at the local and international level,” Othman said.
“We all here in the centre felt very happy for the kind visit by Ms Kardashian and the time spent with the disabled children. Her good reaction with the children made them happy,” she added.
“Visits of superstars like Kim Kardashian emphasises the important role of Dubai in the world. The visit also is very important in [raising] awareness... for the rights and needs of the disabled children.”
Kardashian earlier held a make-up masterclass in the city. She also filmed for her show Keeping up with the Kardashians at a local Givenchy store.