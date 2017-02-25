Daily Deuce: Your guide to tennis spectator etiquette

Fans enjoy the action at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in the Dubai Tennis Stadium on 24th February, 2017.Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News

DO

- Turn on your phone on silent. There is nothing more embarrassing than having your phone go off in a silent stadium.

- Research some of the players you’ll be watching. It’s always nice to pull out some fun facts or have an idea of who you’re watching.

- Cheer for your player of preference. By all means, root for your favourite when the point is completed.

- Wear appropriate attire. Face paint and patriotic colours are allowed but it is not polite to wear shabby clothes to a prestigious event.

DON’T

- Move from your seat during a point or game. Only leave your seat when there is a change of ends. When you re-enter the stadium, make sure you get to your seat as soon as possible so the players don’t have to wait for you to be seated.

- Talk during points. Spectators shouldn’t talk or cheer just before the point or during it. The players need to concentrate and won’t take your distraction kindly. Also don’t eat loudly.

- Use flash photography. You’re very welcome to take as many snaps of Federer as possible, but make sure that your camera is on silent and never use flash.

- Talk to the players or referees during the game. All coaching is forbidden, don’t get involved with line calls and most definitely don’t shout ‘out’ if you think the ball has landed outside the court.

