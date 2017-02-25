Daily Deuce: Your guide to tennis spectator etiquette

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Daily Deuce: Your guide to tennis spectator etiquette

Heading to the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships? Here are some dos and don’ts you should observe during a match

Image Credit:
Fans enjoy the action at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in the Dubai Tennis Stadium on 24th February, 2017.Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Tabloid
 

DO

- Turn on your phone on silent. There is nothing more embarrassing than having your phone go off in a silent stadium.

- Research some of the players you’ll be watching. It’s always nice to pull out some fun facts or have an idea of who you’re watching.

- Cheer for your player of preference. By all means, root for your favourite when the point is completed.

- Wear appropriate attire. Face paint and patriotic colours are allowed but it is not polite to wear shabby clothes to a prestigious event.

DON’T

- Move from your seat during a point or game. Only leave your seat when there is a change of ends. When you re-enter the stadium, make sure you get to your seat as soon as possible so the players don’t have to wait for you to be seated.

- Talk during points. Spectators shouldn’t talk or cheer just before the point or during it. The players need to concentrate and won’t take your distraction kindly. Also don’t eat loudly.

- Use flash photography. You’re very welcome to take as many snaps of Federer as possible, but make sure that your camera is on silent and never use flash.

- Talk to the players or referees during the game. All coaching is forbidden, don’t get involved with line calls and most definitely don’t shout ‘out’ if you think the ball has landed outside the court.

For tickets and schedule, go to dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com.

filed under

SportUAE SportTennisDaily Deuce
microsoft
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

PIA plane flies with passengers standing

PIA plane flies with passengers standing

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe