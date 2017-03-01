Mobile
Daily Deuce: John Peers and Horia Tecau train young fans

Tennis doubles players attended a practice session with budding players and gave them advice and top tips for the future

  • ATP player John Peers with the children at the ATP Tennis Emirates Coaching Clinic.Image Credit: DDF
  • Horia Tecău with kids at the ATP Tennis Emirates Coaching Clinic.Image Credit: DDF
  • The ATP Tennis Emirates Coaching Clinic at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis ChampionshipsImage Credit: DDF
Tabloid
 

Some of the best young tennis players from across the UAE took part in the ATP Tennis Emirates Coaching Clinic on Tuesday at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. The group was joined by doubles players, John Peers from Australia and Horia Tecau from Romania. The players had a practice session with the budding tennis stars and gave them some advice and top tips for the future.

Speaking of his experience at the clinic and of the tournament Tecau said: “The kids’ clinic is a nice way of giving back to the community, they were enjoying the practice session and you can tell they felt motivated by playing with professionals — we know how important it is to them.

“The players love being here for the tournament, the weather is nice, the location is convenient and everything is here on-site. We get good crowds and it’s a competitive tournament, it’s a big tournament to win, everyone is motivated to come here and win.”

Peers added “The tournament does a really good job of getting a good number of kids out to not only support the tournament but also enjoy some interaction with the players. The kids here get to do something which as a child you always dreamt of doing — playing with some of the world’s best. To be able to give back to these kids is also great, you see the joy on their faces and it brings you back to when you were a child.”

Colm McLoughlin, the executive vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free said: “Working with the local community is a key aspect of what we do, and as we celebrate our 25th anniversary we are reminded of how important it is to create a legacy from the event. The children always look forward to this day and we will continue to make sure they are inspired for many years to come.”

Play in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships continues until March 4 and includes Wimbledon, Olympic and ATP World Tour Finals champion and world number one Andy Murray, Australian Open champion and seven-time Dubai winner Roger Federer, defending Dubai champion and reigning US Open champion Stan Wawrinka, two-time Dubai finalist Tomas Berdych and the entertaining Gael Monfils.

Tickets are still available from the box office at the Dubai Tennis Stadium, which opens from 9am to 9pm daily. For further information go to www.dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com.

