Tickets on sale for Squash World Series Finals

Will become first sporting event to be held at Dubai Opera

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Tickets are now on sale for squash’s 2017 PSA Dubai World Series Finals, the first-ever sporting event to held at Dubai Opera, in Downtown Dubai from June 6-10.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets for the finale of squash’s nine-stage season via www.dubaiopera.com or Dubai Opera Box Office from January 11.

Jasper Hope, chief executive officer of Dubai Opera, said: “Squash is one of the most exciting and enjoyable participant and spectator sports in the world and the intimate atmosphere of Dubai Opera is the perfect location for a live audience to be able to enjoy the World Series Finals.

“Dubai Opera’s stage has already played host to some of the greatest artists and productions from around the world and for our first ever sporting event we are very excited to be able to welcome the world’s squash elite for the culmination of their season.”

The World Series Finals come to Dubai following an agreement between the Professional Squash Association (PSA) and Dubai Sports Council, facilitated by Falcon and Associates. The event seeks to build upon the inaugural staging of the finals, which were held in Burj Park, Downtown Dubai, last June. As part of the current two-year deal, the 2018 edition of the tournament will also be held at Dubai Opera from June 5-9 next year as well.

“The PSA Dubai World Series Finals is one of the biggest tournaments on the squash calendar and, after an impressive debut in Dubai last year, the 2017 event at the Dubai Opera looks set to raise the bar even higher,” said PSA chairman Ziad Al Turki.

“We are honoured to be the first sporting event taking place inside the newly built Opera and it is a privilege for our players to have the distinction and opportunity to play in such an iconic arena.

“I feel certain that the quality of play on court, coupled with the atmosphere within the venue, will make for a spectacular occasion that will treat thousands of fans around the world to world-class sporting action, both in-person and on television. Dubai’s reputation as the premier global destination for top class sporting events continues to grow and we are excited to be a part of the city’s impressive sporting story,” he added.

The next round of the Road to Dubai standings is the JP Morgan Tournament of Champions at New York’s Grand Central Station from January 12-19.

For further information visit www.worldseriesfinals.com.

