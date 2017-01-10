Rutten hopes cup run can spark league revival

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Rutten hopes cup run can spark league revival

Al Shabab hadn’t won in last seven matches heading into AGC semis surprise

Image Credit: Courtesy: AGL
Al Shabab beat Al Wasl 2-0 at home in the Arabian Gulf Cup semi-final on Monday to set up an April 1 final with Al Ahli.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Al Shabab coach Fred Rutten hopes that with a bit of luck, his side’s cup run can inspire a surprise league resurgence.

‘The Hawks’ beat Al Wasl 2-0 at home in the Arabian Gulf Cup semi-final on Monday to set up an April 1 final with their Al Ghusais rivals Al Ahli, who beat Al Jazira 1-0 away in Monday’s earlier semis clash.

Al Shabab have, otherwise, struggled this season — crashing out to Emirates in the Last 16 of the President’s Cup, while sitting seventh in the Arabian Gulf League.

The Mamzar outfit hadn’t won in seven matches across all competitions heading into this encounter. Next up they face Sharjah away in the league on Friday.

“From the start of the season we changed our system but then got injuries and had to change the system again,” said the Dutchman, who has switched injured Dutch striker Ruud Boymans with Ghanaian forward Nana Poku from Egypt’s Misr Lel-Makhasa in the January transfer window.

“Throughout this, the players have shown a winning attitude and that was the same today, they just showed that they also need a little bit of luck.

“This was a game where it was possible for either team to win,” he added of beating Al Wasl thanks to goals either half from Mohammad Eid and Henrique Luvannor.

“I think my players are adapting to my way and they are getting more confidence to get results. Reaching the final is a surprise for everybody, especially if you consider the group we came from,” he said in reference to Al Shabab’s group of death with Al Ahli, Al Ain and Al Nasr.

“I hope we have more luck in the second half of the league and don’t have as many injuries. If luck is on our side then maybe we can also surprise in the second half of the season.”

Al Wasl have now crashed out of both cup competitions within the space of a week, much like Al Jazira.

However, with both Al Jazira and Al Wasl sharing respective first and second position in the league and set to face each other in a top-of-the table clash at Al Wasl on Friday, there’s no time to commiserate.

“Now, the only competition we have left is the league and we have to work hard to come back from these two cup losses,” said Al Wasl coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena.

“We have 13 matches left, we’re top of the league, whether we can continue depends on the character and attitude of the players, but we are now motivated to come back from these two negative results.”

 

Results

Arabian Gulf Cup

Semi-finals

Al Shabab 2 Al Wasl 0

Al Jazira 0 Al Ahli 1

More from UAE Sport

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt
Arabian Gulf League
follow this tag on MGNArabian Gulf League

filed under

GulfNewsSportUAE SportFootball

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Egypt
follow this tag on MGN
Arabian Gulf League
follow this tag on MGN
al ahli club
 

Results

Read More

Also In UAE Sport

Hologram Players stop Tellicherry to win title

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats