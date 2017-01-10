Rutten hopes cup run can spark league revival

Al Shabab beat Al Wasl 2-0 at home in the Arabian Gulf Cup semi-final on Monday to set up an April 1 final with Al Ahli.

Dubai: Al Shabab coach Fred Rutten hopes that with a bit of luck, his side’s cup run can inspire a surprise league resurgence.

‘The Hawks’ beat Al Wasl 2-0 at home in the Arabian Gulf Cup semi-final on Monday to set up an April 1 final with their Al Ghusais rivals Al Ahli, who beat Al Jazira 1-0 away in Monday’s earlier semis clash.

Al Shabab have, otherwise, struggled this season — crashing out to Emirates in the Last 16 of the President’s Cup, while sitting seventh in the Arabian Gulf League.

The Mamzar outfit hadn’t won in seven matches across all competitions heading into this encounter. Next up they face Sharjah away in the league on Friday.

“From the start of the season we changed our system but then got injuries and had to change the system again,” said the Dutchman, who has switched injured Dutch striker Ruud Boymans with Ghanaian forward Nana Poku from Egypt’s Misr Lel-Makhasa in the January transfer window.

“Throughout this, the players have shown a winning attitude and that was the same today, they just showed that they also need a little bit of luck.

“This was a game where it was possible for either team to win,” he added of beating Al Wasl thanks to goals either half from Mohammad Eid and Henrique Luvannor.

“I think my players are adapting to my way and they are getting more confidence to get results. Reaching the final is a surprise for everybody, especially if you consider the group we came from,” he said in reference to Al Shabab’s group of death with Al Ahli, Al Ain and Al Nasr.

“I hope we have more luck in the second half of the league and don’t have as many injuries. If luck is on our side then maybe we can also surprise in the second half of the season.”

Al Wasl have now crashed out of both cup competitions within the space of a week, much like Al Jazira.

However, with both Al Jazira and Al Wasl sharing respective first and second position in the league and set to face each other in a top-of-the table clash at Al Wasl on Friday, there’s no time to commiserate.

“Now, the only competition we have left is the league and we have to work hard to come back from these two cup losses,” said Al Wasl coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena.

“We have 13 matches left, we’re top of the league, whether we can continue depends on the character and attitude of the players, but we are now motivated to come back from these two negative results.”