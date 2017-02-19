Pride of Abu Dhabi begin campaign in Qatar

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Pride of Abu Dhabi begin campaign in Qatar

Al Ahli host two-time Asian champions Esteghlal

Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Elkeson de Oliveira Cardoso (centre) of China’s Guangzhou Evergrande shoots to score a goal against Al Ahli during their second leg final on November 21, 2015. The reigning AGL champions will be aiming to make amends in the current season as they take on Esteghlal on Iran in Group A.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Al Jazira will be looking to carry their impeccable domestic form to the continental stage on Monday when they take on Qatar’s Lekhwiya away in their AFC Chamions League Group B opener.

The Pride of Abu Dhabi are nine points clear at top of the Arabian Gulf League (AGL), having won eight games in a row. This will imbue Henk ten Cate’s men with the confidence that they can vastly improve on last year’s ACL showing when they earned just a solitary point.

Lekhwiya, meanwhile, will be desperate to improve on their last home game in the continental competition when they lost 4-0 to compatriots El Jaish in the 2016 last 16. Djamel Belmadi’s side, who will be without suspended defender Chico Flores, have failed to win their previous two Qatar Stars League fixtures but remain level on points with Al Sadd at the top of the standings.

The game kicks off at 5.50pm UAE time.

Also on Monday, Al Jazira’s AGL rivals Al Ahli are set to make their first appearance in the ACL since suffering a 1-0 aggregate defeat to Guangzhou Evergrande in the 2015 final when they host two-time Asian champions Esteghlal of Iran in Group A.

The reigning AGL champions have won their past three games domestically but remain nine points adrift of table-toppers Al Jazira. Coach Cosmin Olaroiu will likely hand Makhete Diop his first start in the competition after the prolific Senegalese striker joined the Dubai side from Al Dhafra earlier in the year.

Esteghlal, meanwhile, are on a fine run of form at home too, having won five Iran Pro League matches in a row, while they also claimed victory on their last visit to the UAE when they defeated Jazira 1-0 in the 2014 group stage. The game kicks off at 8.15pm UAE time.

On Tuesday, two other UAE sides – Al Wahda and Al Ain – begin their ACL campaigns away to Qatar’s Al Rayyan and at home to Iran’s Zob Ahan respectively.

More from UAE Sport

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Arabian Gulf League
follow this tag on MGNArabian Gulf League

filed under

GulfNewsSportUAE SportFootball

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UAE Sport

Shuai, Mertens progress in early games

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world