Olaroiu backs Al Ahli to push on against odds

Al Ahli beat sixth-placed Al Nasr 2-1 in an Arabian Gulf League match on Friday.

Dubai: Al Ahli will beat all odds to continue climbing the Arabian Gulf League, according to Red Knights coach Cosmin Olaroiu.

They beat sixth-placed Al Nasr 2-1 at home on Friday to go second, thanks to Ahmad Khalil’s second half winner, after Wanderley Santos had cancelled out Everton Ribeiro’s opener before the break.

Olaroiu said it had been a sad victory because they had been up against an opponent and the referee in a game where three players were suspended for the next match at home to Al Ain on Saturday.

But he said despite the difficulties they would continue fighting. “It was a sad victory,” said Olaroiu. “We controlled the whole game and Al Nasr were incorrectly awarded a goal from their only shot.

“The fact we won is good because we did it against an opponent and the referee,” he added in reference to Abdul Aziz Al Saikal’s red card and two yellows for Makhete Diop and Salman Khamis.

“We are able to continue, but we know it will be difficult. We are second now. The players have played with persistence and determination and deserve to be in a better position.”

“The players are more than just heroes, despite all the conditions suffered by them I am sure they will continue.”

Al Ahli overtook both Al Wasl and Al Ain to go second after Al Wasl were held to a 1-1 draw away to seventh-placed Al Dhafra and Al Ain lost 3-2 away to third-from-bottom Emirates. The Red Knights are now three points behind league leaders Al Jazira who beat fifth-placed Al Wahda 5-1 at home. Elsewhere, ninth-placed Sharjah were held to a goalless draw away to 10th-placed Hatta.

Results

Thursday’s matches

Emirates 3 Al Ain 2

Al Jazira 5 Al Wahda 1

Friday

Hatta 0 Sharjah 0

Al Dhafra 1 Al Wasl 1

Al Ahli 2 Al Nasr 1