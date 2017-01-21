Olaroiu backs Al Ahli to push on against odds

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Olaroiu backs Al Ahli to push on against odds

Red Knights go second with 2-1 win over Al Nasr, but get three suspensions

Image Credit: AGL
Al Ahli beat sixth-placed Al Nasr 2-1 in an Arabian Gulf League match on Friday.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Al Ahli will beat all odds to continue climbing the Arabian Gulf League, according to Red Knights coach Cosmin Olaroiu.

They beat sixth-placed Al Nasr 2-1 at home on Friday to go second, thanks to Ahmad Khalil’s second half winner, after Wanderley Santos had cancelled out Everton Ribeiro’s opener before the break.

Olaroiu said it had been a sad victory because they had been up against an opponent and the referee in a game where three players were suspended for the next match at home to Al Ain on Saturday.

But he said despite the difficulties they would continue fighting. “It was a sad victory,” said Olaroiu. “We controlled the whole game and Al Nasr were incorrectly awarded a goal from their only shot.

“The fact we won is good because we did it against an opponent and the referee,” he added in reference to Abdul Aziz Al Saikal’s red card and two yellows for Makhete Diop and Salman Khamis.

“We are able to continue, but we know it will be difficult. We are second now. The players have played with persistence and determination and deserve to be in a better position.”

“The players are more than just heroes, despite all the conditions suffered by them I am sure they will continue.”

Al Ahli overtook both Al Wasl and Al Ain to go second after Al Wasl were held to a 1-1 draw away to seventh-placed Al Dhafra and Al Ain lost 3-2 away to third-from-bottom Emirates. The Red Knights are now three points behind league leaders Al Jazira who beat fifth-placed Al Wahda 5-1 at home. Elsewhere, ninth-placed Sharjah were held to a goalless draw away to 10th-placed Hatta.

 

Results

Thursday’s matches

Emirates 3 Al Ain 2

Al Jazira 5 Al Wahda 1

Friday

Hatta 0 Sharjah 0

Al Dhafra 1 Al Wasl 1

Al Ahli 2 Al Nasr 1

More from UAE Sport

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Arabian Gulf League
follow this tag on MGNArabian Gulf League

filed under

GulfNewsSportUAE SportFootball

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Arabian Gulf League
follow this tag on MGN
al dhafra sccal dhafra insurace company

Also In UAE Sport

Al Shabab sack coach Rutten

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

UAE fully supports India in fighting terror

UAE fully supports India in fighting terror

Completely paralysed expat can now walk

Completely paralysed expat can now walk

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Player fractures skull in sickening head clash

Player fractures skull in sickening head clash

Note 7 fires: Samsung blames batteries

Note 7 fires: Samsung blames batteries

Dubai top choice for world's ultra-rich

Dubai top choice for world's ultra-rich

Trump to host Israel PM in February

Trump to host Israel PM in February

$2m equipment donated to Indian university

$2m equipment donated to Indian university