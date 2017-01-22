Dalic appeals for fans to get behind Al Ain

Dubai: Al Ain coach Zlatko Dalic has appealed to fans to get behind The Boss ahead of their vital clash with Arabian Gulf League leaders Al Jazira on Monday.

Dalic is under huge pressure after last week’s double blow, where they drew 1-1 away to bottom-of-the-league Bani Yas, and lost 3-2 away to third-from-bottom Emirates. It was their fourth draw and first loss of the season.

The wobble has seen the 50-year-old Croat’s side slip from first to third in the league, where they are now four points behind the leaders, making Monday’s game in hand with Al Jazira vital to their title chances.

“Al Ain is used to the supporters standing by the team and I invite them all to do the same against Al Jazira on Monday,” said Dalic, who has become the subject of supporter protests following recent results, with one fan even printing a mock one-way plane ticket back to Croatia in the coaches’ name.

Al Ain have a backlog of games to get through after their Asian Champions League run — where they lost to South Korea’s Jeonbuk Motors in November’s final — led to a flurry of postponed domestic fixtures.

“It’s hard for us because we are playing a game every four days and have injuries and suspensions, but the situation is still under control,” he added.

“Two weeks ago we were top of the league but now we have to work on improving our position in the table.

“A football team can’t lead throughout the season at the same level. Even the best teams in the world have difficult moments and have to come back strong.

“I’m responsible for all the technical matters and will work with my players to find the best solution for a stronger defence.

“We have the best defenders and no matter what happens I’m confident in my players. We are trailing Al Jazira in the league but will do our best to win three points.”

Al Jazira have won their past three games, including Thursday’s 5-1 win at home to Al Wahda, and will come into the game with confidence, having only lost once and drawn twice this season.

Al Ahli took advantage of Al Ain and Al Wasl’s slip ups over the weekend to go second after beating Al Nasr 2-1 at home on Friday, after Al Wasl had been held to a 1-1 draw away to Al Dhafra.

Al Shabab were also stunned 4-0 at home to fourth-from-bottom Kalba, who would have been anxious to improve their position over the teams below them, especially after Emirates’ win over Al Ain, and second-from-bottom Dibba’s 4-3 win at home to bottom-of-the-league Bani Yas.