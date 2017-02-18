Arruabarrena refuses to concede Arabian Gulf League title after frustrating draw

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Arruabarrena refuses to concede Arabian Gulf League title after frustrating draw

Al Wasl boss insists his side can make up ground on leaders Al Jazira

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Rodolfo Arruabarrena, the Al Wasl boss, is refusing to give up on his side’s Arabian Gulf League title bid despite a damaging 1-1 home draw with Kalba on Friday night.

This left the Cheetahs in fourth place, 10 points behind leaders Al Jazira with only seven rounds remaining.

In truth, the match should really have been beyond Kalba by half-time. On 15 minutes, top-scorer Fabio de Lima missed a penalty — his second in succession — after Ronaldo Mendes had been tipped in the Kalba penalty area. The Brazilian, already on 20 league goals this season and thus second only to Jazira’s Ali Mabkhout, fired down the middle, yet goalkeeper Ebrahim Eisa blocked with his legs.

Finally, the deadlock was broken in the 56th minute. Caio surged down the left and cut the ball back, leaving Mendes with a simple finish. Yet, while Al Wasl were delighting in the breakthrough, Kalba equalised a minute later. Modibo Maiga chested down a long pass, spun on the edge of the home team’s area and drilled a vicious half-volley beyond goalkeeper Abdullah Ali.

“It was a match where we could win the three points and lose the three points,” Arruabarrena said later.

“We made too many mistakes in defence and, from one of those, they scored and drew the match. It’s true, Al Jazira have a significant gap, but there are seven matches still to play and 21 points available. Never we say this is the end.”

Goran Tufegdzic, the Kalba coach, said: “Today, our team really deserved this point. We kept to our strategy and had three chances one-against-one with their goalkeeper. For us, it’s a good result for the players’ confidence. Until now, for sure we’re not safe, but each point for us is big. To get one at Wasl, I have to be satisfied.”

In Friday’s other AGL match, Dibba held Al Nasr to a goalless draw.

This propelled Al Nasr to sixth place above Al Dhafra, while Dibba remain 12th.

More from UAE Sport

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Arabian Gulf League
follow this tag on MGNArabian Gulf League

filed under

GulfNewsSportUAE SportFootball

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Arabian Gulf League
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UAE Sport

Three seeded players fall on first day

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

Racist abuse: Football star reduced to tears

Racist abuse: Football star reduced to tears

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Pakistan's Afridi quits international cricket

Pakistan's Afridi quits international cricket