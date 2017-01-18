Al Ain call off Boli signing

Dubai: Al Ain have cancelled the transfer of French-born Ivory Coast striker Yannick Boli after “irrational demands” from the player and his Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala.

Boli, 29, was unveiled to the press on Monday with Al Ain shirt in hand, and even took part in a training session with the club.

However, 48 hours later, Al Ain released a statement saying that Boli — who is the nephew of former Auxerre brothers Basile and Roger — would no longer be joining The Boss.

“The decision to stop procedures to register the Ivorian striker was due to irrational demands from the player and his club, and additional privileges that were not agreed upon in the contract,” said Al Ain board member Mohammad Obaid.

“We were surprised by the demands of the Russian club especially after the player was already involved in training.

“His club wanted to add items that were not included in the agreement, and although we had the right to refuse, we felt it was the right decision to switch the player for the benefit of the team.

“We refuse to be subject to bargaining especially after the player is in breach of the agreement and trying to exploit the short space of time we have between now and the end of the transfer window.

“We affirm the values and principles of the club and deal with everyone without discrimination, but we do not depend on one player whatever his value.”

The statement added that the club would announce a new signing within the coming hours.