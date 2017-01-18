Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Al Ain call off Boli signing

Ivorian striker and his side Anzhi were making ‘irrational demands’, club insist

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Al Ain have cancelled the transfer of French-born Ivory Coast striker Yannick Boli after “irrational demands” from the player and his Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala.

Boli, 29, was unveiled to the press on Monday with Al Ain shirt in hand, and even took part in a training session with the club.

However, 48 hours later, Al Ain released a statement saying that Boli — who is the nephew of former Auxerre brothers Basile and Roger — would no longer be joining The Boss.

“The decision to stop procedures to register the Ivorian striker was due to irrational demands from the player and his club, and additional privileges that were not agreed upon in the contract,” said Al Ain board member Mohammad Obaid.

“We were surprised by the demands of the Russian club especially after the player was already involved in training.

“His club wanted to add items that were not included in the agreement, and although we had the right to refuse, we felt it was the right decision to switch the player for the benefit of the team.

“We refuse to be subject to bargaining especially after the player is in breach of the agreement and trying to exploit the short space of time we have between now and the end of the transfer window.

“We affirm the values and principles of the club and deal with everyone without discrimination, but we do not depend on one player whatever his value.”

The statement added that the club would announce a new signing within the coming hours.

More from UAE Sport

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance

filed under

GulfNewsSportUAE SportFootball

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UAE Sport

Former Hearts striker Sow seals it for Emirates

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access