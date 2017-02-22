Richards presents Bhatia awards; tells cricketers to be mentally strong

The proud winners of the 17th Shyam Bhatia awards pose with their trophies and awards along with Sir Vivian Ri

The proud winners of the 17th Shyam Bhatia awards pose with their trophies and awards along with Sir Vivian Ri Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

Dubai: Legendary batsman Sir Viv Richards presented the Shyam Bhatia awards for cricket excellence in UAE’s domestic cricket with a message to budding cricketers to be mentally strong.

Stunning everyone, Richards who was one of the greatest batsmen of his era, candidly said: “I was a Mickey Mouse batsman to a degree, but mental strength made me who I am.”

The 17th edition of this annual award organised by Dubai Cricket Council (DCC) was held at the Shyam Bhatia museum in the presence of Abdul Rehman Falknaz, chairman of DCC and Ghazi Madani, Director of Dubai Sports Council.

Bhatia, addressing the audience made up of officials from all the councils, top cricketers and a large gathering from the cricket fraternity, said: “It’s a great honour to have a cricketer known as the King to present the awards. It will inspire even the coming generations through those who received the award from the King among cricketers.”

Richards speaking on why he accepted Bhatia’s invitation to present the awards, said: “We live in an environment where kids often go astray, so when someone takes time to make sure these kids get an environment, where they can look to achieve the things that they can achieve in future through modern day players and players of the past (presenting awards) it should be appreciated. I always appreciated seeing kids because I always believed that they need some direction. Bhatia has put them in that direction.”

Bhatia awards made up of cash awards and glittering trophies were presented to the best junior cricketers including Jonathan Figgy from Abu Dhabi Cricket Council (ADCC), Zuhaib Zubair of Sharjah Cricket Council (SCC) and DCC’s Aryan Lakra and Krishna Lakhani. Television presenter and commentator Gautam Bhimani as the Master of Ceremony enthralled the audience.

Sapandeep Singh of SCC and Mohammad Jameel of ADCC bagged the top prize of the best batsmen in A division. Speaking to Gulf News, Singh said: “I am so happy to receive the award from a legend like Richards. It is my three centuries in the Bukhatir League that won me this award. I play for Mutliplex and I am thankful to my coach Irfan Ansari. My aim is play for the UAE as I have completed three years of residence and will soon qualify to play for the national team.”

UAE women’s team captain Humaira Tasneen and Nisha Ali won the best women cricketers award. Nisha who is a physical education teacher and coach said: “I am thrilled to get this award in my debut year here.”

Tasneem, who produced a deadly six wicket spell to sink Kenya in the recent UAE International women’s T20 Cup, said: “It’s a big boost to win this award and this will inspire a lot of women cricketers to aspire for this award.”