‘Mr 1000’ Dhanawade plays for Maxtalent

Youngsters from academy gain exposure on Mumbai trip

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Maxtalent Cricket Academy, which flies out an exposure team to Mumbai every year, had a ‘star’ playing this year — Pranav Dhanawade who last year created a world record by cracking 1,009 runs in a single innings in schools cricket.

Dhanawade represented their academy’s Under-19 team at the Maxtalent Bisleri Challenge, which also had some of the top cricket academies in Mumbai in the fray.

Speaking to Gulf News, Sudhakar Shetty, head coach of Maxtalent said: “We want our players to meet players who have done exceptionally well in Mumbai’s school cricket to get inspired and perform like them. Pranav represented Maxtalent Global Sports (MGS) Under-19 team in the match against P J Hindu Gymkhana. He shared his experiences and inspired our boys.”

Incidentally, three years before Pranav’s epic innings, he had played in Maxtalent’s Bisleri Cup.

Pranav said: “I have happy memories of this tournament because I picked my first ever major player of the match tournament in the Bisleri Cup. Playing for MIG Club (in which Sachin Tendulkar used to play), I played many good knocks including an unbeaten 62 against Hindu Gymkhana in the tournament.”

Maxtalent played 13 matches in eight days across Mumbai and even in Thane District. During one of the matches, the team was addressed by the legendary spinner Padmakar Shivalkar from Shivaji Park Gymkhana. As guest of honour, he not only gave an inspiring speech but also provided tips to the players.

They beat teams like Indian Cricket Clinic by seven wickets and Payyade Cricket Club by 78 runs. Kushal Chiluka, who won the most promising player of the tournament award at the Under-16 category, cracked 71 runs against Payyade Club.

Gurang Agarwal, who was adjudged the best all-rounder of the tour, had hit 47 off 41 balls against Bhiwande Taware Club and bowled brilliantly throughout. Fouzan Mohammad was the best bowler and Ahann Fernandes the best batsman in the Under-19 category. The under-13 players who stood out were Trish Shetty as best all-rounder, Sairam Mohan as best batsman and Dhariya Parekh as best bowler.

Dubai
Sachin Tendulkar
Dubai
Sachin Tendulkar
