MCL academy to bring the fun back in learning cricket

Brian Lara (from left), Zafar Shah, Ejaz Ahmad and AbdulRazzaq during the launch of the Masters Champions LeagueCricket Academy at the Dubai College.

Dubai: Masters Champions League (MCL) Cricket Academy was launched at the Dubai College with legendary batsman Brian Lara calling for youngsters to try and learn the game from top international cricketers.

“The youngsters in UAE, through this academy, will get an opportunity to get coaching from a lot of international cricketers. Already Ejaz Ahmad and Abdul Razzaq are here and soon Phil Simmons of West Indies will be coming.So it is going to be a good opportunity for youngsters to interact with top international cricketers and get inspired.”

Speaking to Gulf News, Zafar Shah, the chairman of the MCL said: “The concept of this academy is to learn cricket through fun. Today Twenty20 cricket format is a fun game and entertaining. We want coaching to also be entertaining so that youngsters will love to play the game. All the latest equipments like bowling machines and speed meter are all here and we will be an academy which will involve parents to be part of it. We will be flying in top cricketers for two week clinics regularly, especially specialists in fielding, batting and bowling.”

Ejaz, who will be the head coach, carries with him years of coaching experience. “There is lot of talent here and that is why the UAE has played in Under-19 World Cup and senior team in 50-over and Twenty20 World Cup. My aim will be to groom cricketers at the grass roots level for big cricket. Dubai College is the right place for the academy because in the surrounding areas there are no academies. We want to implement Zafar Shah’s vision of teaching cricket by making cricketers enjoy it,” said Ejaz. Razzaq, hailed as one of the finest all-rounders, said: “Initial stage of teaching cricket is by spreading awareness of the game. That is the stage when one should enjoy the game. Our aim will be that in life if a youngster has to choose a sport, it will have to be cricket.”

When asked whether the MCL tournament will be held again, Shah said: “The very fact we have launched this academy in the name of MCL is to let people know that the tournament is on and will be held soon. We are in touch with many cricket boards to find a slot for MCL and we do not want to have any clash of dates with Pakistan Super League. We will try and host the MCL soon after PSL.”