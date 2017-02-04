Yas Island discounts announced for TriYAS participants

Abu Dhabi: TriYAS by Daman’s ActiveLife is shaping up to become a celebration of Abu Dhabi’s huge range of leisure and hospitality after the release on Saturday of a host of added value for participants, organisers claimed.

Participants in the triathlon at Yas Marina Circuit on February 17 will be able to celebrate in style with big discounts on Yas Island’s hotels, restaurants and leisure activities. There’s even the chance for weary triathletes to get money off on some well-earned physiotherapy.

The offers are all part of Yas Marina Circuit’s objective to make the annual TriYAS as welcoming as possible to everyone from experienced triathletes to beginners.

The announcement of the value-added packages revealed that TriYAS competitors and up to four others will be entitled to 50 per cent discounts on Bronze tickets for Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld. The offer is valid for two weeks, starting February 17.

With many athletes travelling to Abu Dhabi specifically for the triathlon, Yas Marina Circuit and its partner hotel Yas Viceroy are offering a reduced room rate of Dh650++ for bed and breakfast.

Hydration and correct nutrition are essential factors in triathlon preparation. The traditional Pasta Party at the Yas Viceroy on February 16 is free-to-enter for race-goers and is a chance to carb load, collect race packs and hear the pre-race briefing. In addition, Iris Yas Island is offering participants 25 per cent off food and beverages on race day.

And for athletes suffering from a few aches and pains after the race, Yas Island’s BounceBack Physiotherapy is offering triathletes 10 per cent off their bill from race day until February 21.

TriYAS by Daman’s ActiveLife includes two distances for adults: the Olympic category, with a 1,500-metre swim, 38-kilometre bike race and 10-kilometre run and the shorter Sprint category, involving a 750-metre swim, 22-kilometre bike course and 5-kilometre run.

TriYAS will include KidsTRI for children to test themselves over a 100-metre swim, nine-kilometre cycle and a 1.5-kilometre run. All kids that have registered for the KidsTRI and start their race will have their fee refunded, less the 8% processing fee.

The dedicated TriYAS training programme is already in full swing with cycling and running at Yas Marina Circuit, swimming and running at NYU Abu Dhabi, cycling at the Al Wathba purpose-built track, and running at Yas Island and Khalifa City.

Participants are also taking advantage of an eight-week training programme provided by Haddins Fitness. In addition, TriYAS has made available video content containing training insights and tips on it’s YasTV YouTube channel and social media platforms.

For more information and registration details, visit www.yasmarinacircuit.com.