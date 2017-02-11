Mac, Du Plessis corner glory in Khor Fakkan

Dubai: Andy Mac and Annemie Du Plessis won the top honours in the men and women’s catgeories at the first event of the Oceanic Triathlon 2017 Series in Khor Fakkan on Friday.

Mac clocked a total time of one hour 25:02, followed by Chris De Nil with a time of 1:32:33 and Le Khanh came in third with a time of 1:34:22 in the only triathlon on the East coast of the UAE which gives competitors the opportunity to swim in the bay at the Oceanic Khorfakkan Resort & Spa, experience challenging hills and climbs on the cycle route and battle it out at the end of the course with a run on the Khor Fakkan corniche.

In the women’s race, Annemie Du Plessis sprinted to the finish for first place with a total time of 1:45:44, Alixe Turner crossed the line second with a time of 1:54:24 and in third place was Elodie Simon with a time of 2 hours 02:06.

Launched in 2016, the Oceanic Triathlon Series offers two different distances for each discipline catering for all levels of fitness, experience and ages. The Short Course category consists of an 800-metre swim, followed by a 30 kilometre cycle course and a seven kilometre run.

The Super Sprint category is aimed at younger athletes and those in the early stages of their training and consists of a 375-metre swim, a 12-kilometre cycle and a 2.5-kilometre run. Giancarlo Candiano Tricas crossed the finish line first in the Super Sprint category in just 39 minutes; Hanna Maouche won in the women’s race in just under one hour. The next race in the series takes place on April 14.

Race director Trace Rogers said: “It’s great to see so many athletes take part in what is a unique event in this part of the UAE. As the only triathlon on the east coast, we give all keen triathletes — and those new to the sport, the opportunity to experience an exceptional and challenging triathlon. We are already looking forward to welcoming everyone at the next event in April.”