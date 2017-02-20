WTA boss Simon pleased with Dubai model

Dubai: The head of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) is pleased with what he saw on the sidelines of the annual Dubai Tennis Championships.

Having arrived on a brief visit to Dubai since taking over as CEO of women’s tennis at the end of 2015, Steve Simon said he was happy to see the competition giving fans and sponsors an overall experience surrounding tennis.

“I like it here in Dubai. To walk out into the village and see all the restaurants and the entertainment opportunities that enable you to do things other than just the tennis that I think creates the overall experience. In this, the fans get an opportunity to get closer to the players and get an opportunity to interact with them,” Simon noted.

“And I think it is all of these things that are very, very important to the fans. And to create that fan experience, which I think is absolutely critical to the success of anything,” he added.

However, he cautioned that the evolution of the event must most certainly go on.

“There is always room for growth. I am always a big believer in growth,” he said.

“The day you are doing the same thing that you did today and tomorrow, then you are going backwards. So there is always room for growth. There is always room to grow and to build afresh. There is obviously a great foundation here for them to do it and there is no reason why they can’t continue from here,” he added.