UAE A to face defending champions Belgium

Dubai: Defending champions Belgium will take on UAE A while Tunisia will face last year’s runners-up Philippines A in the men’s semi-finals of the 23rd Nations Cup tennis being held at the Al Nasr Leisureland.

In the last round of preliminary matches, Ukraine upset India, eventually helping the UAE A line-up advance to the semi-finals despite their loss to Philippines A. Belgium and Philippines A went through unscathed into the last four stages with the defending champions securing their third 3-0 result, this time against Norway.

For the third time in this edition, defending champions Belgium showed their class with Kenneth Cauwenbergh defeating Othman Ghedira 6-3, 6-1, while former world number 154 Neils Desein toyed with Amin Ghedira for a 6-1, 6-0 win. In the doubles, Dries Depla teamed up with Desein for a 6-2, 6-4 win over the Ghedira boys.

The UAE B scored their first victory of tournament with a hard-fought 2-1 result against Syria, while the Philippines ‘A’ team dug in deep for a 2-1 win over the UAE A.

In a contest between two youngsters, Kirk Rebuyas secured a 2-6, 6-1, 10-5 win over Fahad Al Janahi, while young Spaniard Alvaro Beuno Gil, representing the hosts, brought things on level terms with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Michael Quinones. In the crucial doubles, Rebuyas and Josepen Serra got past Beuno and Fahad Al Janahi 2-6, 6-3, 10-14. The result meant the UAE ended with the advantage of one extra set won that ended with the hosts finishing ahead of India for a spot in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile in the women’s section, Belarus and Serbia prepared themselves for a showdown for the top spot with convincing wins. Defending champions Belarus got the better of Philippines B 3-0, while Serbia blanked out last year’s runners-up Philippines A. The next two days will be crucial with the tie between Belarus and Serbia showing a clear leader.

RESULTS

(Men) Belgium beat Tunisia 3-0; UAE ‘B’ beat Syria 2-1; Philippines beat UAE ‘A’ 2-1; Ukraine beat India 2-1. Semi-finals: Belgium vs UAE ‘A’; Philippines vs Tunisia.

(Women) Belgium beat Philippines ‘B’ 3-0; Serbia beat Philippines ‘A’ 3-0.