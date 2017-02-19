Tsonga records 400th win on Tour

Rotterdam: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga rained down 10 aces, finishing off Tomas Berdych 6-3, 6-4 in 72 minutes on Saturday to power into a second Rotterdam World Tennis final and record his 400th career win.

The French sixth seed will compete for his first title at the Ahoy stadium after finishing runner-up six years ago.

He next faces Belgian third seed David Goffin, who defeated French qualifier Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-1, 6-3 in 74 minutes, breaking four times.

Goffin will be playing his second final in as many weeks after losing to Grigor Dimitrov in the title match in Sofia.

The Belgian had already avenged that defeat by seeing off Dimitrov in the Rotterdam quarter-finals on Friday.

Goffin had not won a main draw match in Rotterdam before this breakthrough week and will reach a top 10 ranking for the first time after making the final.

“It was a good match, I played pretty solid on my serve, which is good for my game. When I’m serving like this I’m able to create a bit more on the return and be a bit more offensive,” Tsonga said.

Tsonga was unstoppable against Berdych, the 2014 champion and 2015 finalist playing his fourth semi-final at the Dutch event.

He came good in his second semi-final of the season as he bids for a first trophy since winning at home in Metz in 2015.

Berdych came to the court with an 8-3 lead in the series, including wins in their last two meetings, one a Doha quarter-final last month.

Tsonga finished with two breaks of the 13th-ranked Czech while never facing a break point in what quickly became one-way traffic.

“My only goal is to win the next match, this would be important for me,” 2011 runner-up Tsonga said.

In Buenos Aires, Japanese top seed Kei Nishikori reached his second final of 2017 with a gruelling 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Argentina’s Carlos Berlocq at the Buenos Aires claycourt tournament.

World number five Nishikori needed two hours 45 minutes to see off wild card Berlocq, the 34-year-old world number 77 to set-up a Sunday title showdown against Ukraine’s Aleksandr Dolgopolov who beat Spanish fourth seed Pablo Carreno-Busta 7-5, 6-2.

Nishikori made the final on hard court in Brisbane in January but was beaten by Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov in three sets.