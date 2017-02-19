Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Tsonga records 400th win on Tour

Nishikori reaches second final of the year in Buenos Aires

Gulf News
 

Rotterdam: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga rained down 10 aces, finishing off Tomas Berdych 6-3, 6-4 in 72 minutes on Saturday to power into a second Rotterdam World Tennis final and record his 400th career win.

The French sixth seed will compete for his first title at the Ahoy stadium after finishing runner-up six years ago.

He next faces Belgian third seed David Goffin, who defeated French qualifier Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-1, 6-3 in 74 minutes, breaking four times.

Goffin will be playing his second final in as many weeks after losing to Grigor Dimitrov in the title match in Sofia.

The Belgian had already avenged that defeat by seeing off Dimitrov in the Rotterdam quarter-finals on Friday.

Goffin had not won a main draw match in Rotterdam before this breakthrough week and will reach a top 10 ranking for the first time after making the final.

“It was a good match, I played pretty solid on my serve, which is good for my game. When I’m serving like this I’m able to create a bit more on the return and be a bit more offensive,” Tsonga said.

Tsonga was unstoppable against Berdych, the 2014 champion and 2015 finalist playing his fourth semi-final at the Dutch event.

He came good in his second semi-final of the season as he bids for a first trophy since winning at home in Metz in 2015.

Berdych came to the court with an 8-3 lead in the series, including wins in their last two meetings, one a Doha quarter-final last month.

Tsonga finished with two breaks of the 13th-ranked Czech while never facing a break point in what quickly became one-way traffic.

“My only goal is to win the next match, this would be important for me,” 2011 runner-up Tsonga said.

In Buenos Aires, Japanese top seed Kei Nishikori reached his second final of 2017 with a gruelling 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Argentina’s Carlos Berlocq at the Buenos Aires claycourt tournament.

World number five Nishikori needed two hours 45 minutes to see off wild card Berlocq, the 34-year-old world number 77 to set-up a Sunday title showdown against Ukraine’s Aleksandr Dolgopolov who beat Spanish fourth seed Pablo Carreno-Busta 7-5, 6-2.

Nishikori made the final on hard court in Brisbane in January but was beaten by Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov in three sets.

 

Results

Rotterdam World Tennis

Semi-finals

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA bt x6) Tomas Berdych (CZE x4) 6-3, 6-4

David Goffin (BEL x3) bt Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) 6-1, 6-3

ATP Memphis Open

Semi-finals

Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) bt Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) 7-6 (7/5), 6-1

Ryan Harrison (USA) bt Donald Young (USA) 6-4, 6-4

Buenos Aires Open

Semi-finals

1-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) 4-6 6-4 6-3

Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 7-5 6-2

More from Tennis

tags from this story

Kei Nishikori
follow this tag on MGNKei Nishikori
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
follow this tag on MGNJo-Wilfried Tsonga
Grigor Dimitrov
follow this tag on MGNGrigor Dimitrov
Tomas Berdych
follow this tag on MGNTomas Berdych

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

Kei Nishikori
follow this tag on MGN
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
follow this tag on MGN
Grigor Dimitrov
follow this tag on MGN
Tomas Berdych
follow this tag on MGN
 

Results

Read More

Also In Tennis

Shuai, Mertens progress in early games

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world