Pliskova buoyed for Dubai by Brisbane win

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Pliskova buoyed for Dubai by Brisbane win

Czech one of eight world top 10s set for next month’s event

Image Credit: Courtesy: Organiser
Karolina Pliskova closed out 2016 in style by playing a part in her country’s Fed Cup final victory over France.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Karolina Pliskova’s confidence is sky-high ahead of next month’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships from February 19 to March 1 after claiming her seventh career win at the Brisbane International last week.

The triumph followed her best-ever season during which the World No. 5 won Nottingham and Cincinnati and reached the Eastbourne final.

She also came to within one victory of earning her first Grand Slam at the US Open where she overcame Venus Williams in the fourth round and Serena Williams in the semis before falling to Angelique Kerber in the final.

The 24-year-old Czech closed out the year by playing a part in her country’s Fed Cup final victory over France.

In view of her success it’s surprising that Pliskova claims to be less than comfortable at such events, but she’s adapting with time.

“I always knew I had a big game so if I’m playing well I can beat the good players, the best players,” she said. “But it’s tough sometimes to play the best tennis on the big stages. Now I think I finally got used to it. I’m not scared of anything, not my opponents, not myself, not the crowd, not anything. I think it just takes time with me and some experience, which I have now.”

Pliskova will need all her confidence ahead of a strong field for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships next month. Seven further members of the top 10 are also vying for the title, including World No. 1 Angelique Kerber, reigning French Open champion Garbine Muguruza and former Dubai winners, Agnieszka Radwanska, Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki.

Others bidding for success will be WTA Finals champion Dominika Cibulkova, Britain’s Johanna Konta and three-time Dubai finalist and two-time Grand Slam winner Svetlana Kuznetsova.

After a great run in New York all eyes will be on Pliskova to see if she can go one win better at the Australian Open. But although that surely adds extra pressure she insists it won’t be the case.

“I’m not going to feel any pressure (in Melbourne),” she said. “Obviously people are going to say that I have a good chance. I’m hearing this more often, that I’m going to win a Grand Slam this year. But I don’t care if it’s this year or next. I just want to try my best at every Grand Slam.”

Tickets for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships go on sale on January 17 at Dubai Tennis Stadium, Garhoud, which opens from 9am to 9pm daily, and also online via http://www.dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com/en/tickets For further information visit www.dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com.

More from Tennis

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Caroline Wozniacki
follow this tag on MGNCaroline Wozniacki
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
French Open
follow this tag on MGNFrench Open
Simona Halep
follow this tag on MGNSimona Halep
Serena Williams
follow this tag on MGNSerena Williams

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Caroline Wozniacki
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
French Open
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year