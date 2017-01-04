Mobile
Nishikori reaches quarter-finals despite wobble

Ferrer loses to wild-card entry Thompson in Brisbane

Gulf News
 

Brisbane: Kei Nishikori was rusty in his season-opening match against Jared Donaldson.

Still, Nishikori found enough to hold off the American qualifier 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday and reach the Brisbane International quarter-finals.

Eighth-seeded David Ferrer didn’t make it that far, saving four match points on serve late in the third set before losing to Australian wild-card entry Jordan Thompson 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Thompson, who won only three of his 13 matches in 2016, is already 2-0 this week and reached his first ATP Tour-level quarter-final match. Next up is Nishikori.

The third-seeded Nishikori, a three-time semi-finalist in Brisbane, had a first-round bye and started the second round by racing to a 4-0 lead. But Donaldson responded and won the next six games to take the opening set in less than an hour.

After jumping to a 3-0 lead in the second, Nishikori dropped another service game but this time used his experience in pressure situations to calmly regain control.

“I had a great start, and then I had one bad game after 4-0,” Nishikori said. “I think it’s a matter of my concentration... a mental thing. After that he started playing much better... and his forehand was on fire.

“It was really close. He had many chance to win a set and win the match, so, I mean, finally, in the last set I started playing like first couple of games and started dominating.”

Sixth-seeded Lucas Pouille was trailing Kyle Edmund 6-3, 3-1 when he retired from their second-round match. Pouille had earlier had treatment for blisters on his feet after winning the first game of the second set.

A day after becoming the first player born in the 2000s to win a main draw match at an elite WTA event, Destanee Aiava lost to two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-4, 6-3 in the women’s second round.

“It’s pretty scary [but] I learned a lot out of that match,” said the 16-year-old Aiava, adding that she had gained “confidence, maybe, in my game and myself, knowing that I do belong here.”

Aiava will return to her hometown Melbourne, where she will play an exhibition tournament next week to continue preparations for her first Grand Slam event. She has a wild-card entry for the Australian Open, where she is set to be the first player born this millennium to play a Grand Slam main draw match.

Kuznetsova will play French Open champion and fourth-seeded Garbine Muguruza in the quarter-finals.

Second-seeded Dominika Cibulkova rallied from a set and a break down to beat Zhang Shuai 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in her first competitive match since beating No. 1 Angelique Kerber to clinch the season-ending WTA Finals title. No. 8-seeded Roberta Vinci beat Misaki Doi 6-4, 6-2 in another second-round match.

