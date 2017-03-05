Murray doesn’t want too many changes

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Murray doesn’t want too many changes

World No.1 wants to keep momentum going in American swing

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Andy Murray of Great Britain holds up the trophy after winning against Fernando Verdasco of Spain, during their men’s finals of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, at Dubai Tennis Stadium, Dubai.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: World No.1 and newly crowned Dubai champion Andy Murray is not looking to bring too many changes to his game as he starts his quest on the American swing, starting with Indian Wells and Miami later this month.

Murray became the first British champion at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships following his dominating 6-3, 6-2 win over Spain’s Fernando Verdasco at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium late on Saturday.

It was his best win over the Spaniard since Miami almost exactly eight years ago and comes after he finished runner-up to Roger Federer in Dubai in 2012. Incredibly, it was also Murray’s seventh final in his last eight tournaments and 14th in his last 16 where he has won 37 of his last 39 matches. His two losses so far have come at the Qatar Open final (against Novak Djokovic) and in the fourth round of the Australian Open (against Zverev).

In contrast, Murray was not off to his best starts in 2016. Reaching one final and winning the other is just the ideal platform Murray now sees to launch the remainder of his season starting with next week’s BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells (from March 9 to 19) followed by Miami (March 20 to April 2).

Murray left Dubai for Los Angeles in the early hours of Sunday. “I hope this tournament gives me the momentum for the season. The thing is conditions again are totally different. In Indian Wells, it’s very slow courts with fast balls and the other way around here, fast court with quite slow balls. Obviously I have to get there and adjust to that. And because winning this week is fantastic, obviously winning matches builds confidence,” he said.

“Obviously this was a good start to this stretch, and like I said, trying to obviously get to Indian Wells much earlier than I did last year. And even though it’s a long trip, it gives me five or six days to get ready before my first match,” he added.

Murray has been consistent while reaching a final in seven of his last eight tournaments and 14 of his last 16 dating back to the Madrid Masters last year. After ending 2016 with the world number one spot, one of two glitches unfortunately came at a Grand Slam where he lost to Mischa Zverev in their fourth round encounter in January.

“It’s obviously been good. I was saying it’s unfortunate that one of the ones where I didn’t do it happened to be obviously a Slam. But, it’s been a good run. Obviously want to try and peak and play your best tennis at the slams, but, giving yourself a lot of matches gives you confidence to go into those big events,” Murray noted.

“After the break that I have had to get five matches in, six if you include the doubles, in six days is a really positive thing physically. I feel good. I was a bit tired yesterday after the match with [Philipp] Kohlschreiber. But, I felt a lot better today. It’s been a great run and I can’t complain too much,” he added.

More from Tennis

tags from this story

Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGNAndy Murray
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Novak Djokovic
follow this tag on MGNNovak Djokovic
Roger Federer
follow this tag on MGNRoger Federer

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Spain
follow this tag on MGN
Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Novak Djokovic
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tennis

Ex-cricketer Barty puts runs on board in return

Sport Gallery

In pictures: Peshawar Zalmi win PSL

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza