Mubadala World Tennis Championship: David Goffin makes dream debut

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mubadala World Tennis Championship: David Goffin makes dream debut

Unheralded Belgian beats toiling Tsonga in opening match of season-opener in Abu Dhabi

Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
D. Goffin is seen in action against J. Tsonga during the Mubadala World Tennis Championship at Zayed Sports city, Abu Dhabi on Thursday.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: For many among the Zayed Sports City crowd on Thursday, it was a case of ‘David who?’ as David Goffin took on fan-favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the opening match of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship (MWTC).

The word ‘unheralded’ would be apt to describe Goffin, although he is well regarded by the tennis cognoscenti and renowned for his speed around the court and shot-making. The Belgian has also climbed to a career high of world number 11 after a fine year, in which he reached the French Open quarter-finals.

And he started the new season in similarly fine form in beating Tsonga 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 at the International Tennis Stadium to book a MWTC semi-final with world number one Andy Murray on Friday.

“It’s always nice to start with a win and I am really happy with how I played,” said Goffin, whose match with Murray will begin at 5pm.

He knows he will have to raise his level to take on the irresistible Scot, though.

“He has everything in his racket and is always tough. It’s tough to find a weakness [in his game], but it will be a nice match with a nice atmosphere on a nice court.”

Goffin added that he would not focus too much on tactics in a bid to achieve his first win in six matches over Murray.

He explained that he is using the annual exhibition event as a platform on which to find his “rhythm” after a six-week pre-season.

And although he is a new face at the tournament, he is well acquainted with the UAE capital as this is the third straight year he has trained here.

Goffin is also very familiar with Tsonga’s game given that the pair are regular practice partners and he used this knowledge to good use on Thursday.

Goffin dominated the early stages of an oscillating first set, serving well and regularly getting the better of Tsonga in their baseline rallies.

He stormed into a 4-1 lead as a strangely enervated Tsonga committed a rash of errors. The French world number 12’s backhand return was a particular area of weakness, and the 31-year-old also appeared to struggle with his footing at times.

This may have had something to do with moisture on the court given the 97 per cent humidity.

But Tsonga began to mix up his game well — employing a variety of slice and blistering forehands — to win four games in a row to lead 5-4.

Goffin recovered to take the match to a tiebreak, though, which he won with ease 7-2 to clinch the first set after 51 minutes.

The second set was a less eventful affair and went with serve until Goffin broke his out-of-sorts opponent in the final game to seal victory in an hour and 37 minutes.

More from Tennis

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGNAndy Murray
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
follow this tag on MGNJo-Wilfried Tsonga

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tennis

No 'Sir' for me, Andy Murray insists

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan