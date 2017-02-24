Makarova, Vesnina tame Mirza, Strycova in semis

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Makarova, Vesnina tame Mirza, Strycova in semis

Olympic gold medallists to face Czech-Chinese pair Hlavackova and Peng in doubles final

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The sixth-seeded pairing of Andrea Hlavackova and Shuai Peng upset fifth seeds Hao-Ching Chan and Yaroslava Shvedova 6-1, 6-3 to set a doubles final against Olympic champions Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina on Saturday.

Earlier in the evening, the 2016 Rio de Janeiro gold medallists had quelled a late fightback to defeat the popular Sania Mirza and Barbora Strycova and book their first final in Dubai.

Crowned champions on August 14 last year at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Switzerland’s Martina Hingis and Timea Bacsinszky, Makarova and Vesnina had to keep the Indo-Czech pair away in the second set as they threatened to draw level.

Peng and Hlavackova were in total control in the first set as an early break put them up with a 3-0 lead with breaks in the first and third games. The Czech-Chinese pairing then went on to take the opening set easily 6-1.

The second set was more even with both pairs breaking each other once before Peng and Hlavackova moved away and finished off with a second break in the ninth to take set and match in an hour and three minutes.

The No 2 seeded Russians and champions in Rio were pleased with the way they responded towards the end of the second set.

“Of course, we got a bit nervous are they are such a good pair. At first we found it hard to believe that we had won seven games in-a-row against them, leave alone beat them,” Vesnina, one of Mirza’s former doubles partner told media.

“It is never easy to beat them. And here we were leading 5-0. That lead made us lose our concentration a bit and we got a bit too relaxed I think. But when it became 5-3 then we told ourselves that we need to hit the ball inside the court,” Vesnina added.

“It was really important to win this game and be in a final in Dubai,” Makarova chipped in.

RESULTS

Women’s doubles semi-finals

Ekaterina Makarova/Elena Vesnina bt Sania Mirza/Barbora Strycova 6-4, 6-3

Andrea Hlavackova/Shuai Peng bt Hao-Ching Chan/Yaroslava Shvedova 6-1, 6-3

Order of Play on Saturday

Doubles final: (Start at 5pm) Andrea Hlavackova/Shuai Peng vs Ekaterina Makarova/Elena Vesnina

More from Tennis

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Switzerland
follow this tag on MGNSwitzerland

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Switzerland
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tennis

Vesnina and Makarova win doubles crown in Dubai

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayFashion at the Dubai tennis tournament
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free