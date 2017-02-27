Kohlschreiber, Bautista Agut sail through

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Kohlschreiber, Bautista Agut sail through

No. 8 Muller first seed to fall as ATP week opens

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Philipp Kohlschreiber
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber sees more to life than merely playing as he remained just two wins shy from reaching the 400-wins milestone while knocking out eighth seed Gilles Muller of Luxembourg at the Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday.

Kohlschreiber, a semi-finalist in 2014 and a quarter-finalist last year, improved his overall Dubai record to 9-7 and his career record against Muller to 2-0.

Currently ranked No. 32, Kohlschreiber’s break in the third game was just enough to see him through 6-4 in the set in 39 minutes. In the second, the German broke in the fifth to nose ahead, only to see the eighth seeded Muller mixing up his game to break back, draw level and go clear 5-4.

However, the German clearly wanted to finish off things in straight sets as he held through and then won a dominant tie-breaker 7-1 to advance to a likely meeting with seven-time champion and 18-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer.

Coming in to Dubai, the German’s best this season was a third round appearance at the Australian Open where he lost in the third round to Frenchman Gael Monfils. Always at ease with himself, Kohlschreiber tried to explain his easy-going disposition. “Being happy is normal for Germans,” he joked.

“I don’t really put in any effort, but I try to be always the guy who tries to make other people smile. Sometimes I do few things too much trying to be funny. I’m a happy person. It’s a very good environment. There are many players on tour with whom I have been with on tour for more than ten years now. It’s the same faces, and along the way you have some friendships. These are people you see almost every week. So it’s a good connection,” Kohlschreiber explained.

“I always try to be, or I could be more funny on court. But, I have to be honest. Outside the court, I think I’m very open and funny guy,” he added.

Muller has already captured his first title of the season — and also his career on the ATP World Tour — with his triumph over Dan Evans in the final of the Sydney Open. He also made it to the quarter-finals in Sofia where he lost to Roberto Bautista-Agut.

Related Links

Later in the afternoon, sixth seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain handed 20-year-old Karen Khachanov his sixth straight loss on the tour this season with a 6-1, 7-6 (4) result against the Russian.

Handed out a wild card entry here, the sixth-seeded Bautista-Agut will get a day’s rest before he prepares to face the winner of the match between Florian Mayer and fellow Spaniard, Fernando Verdasco that is scheduled to be played on Tuesday.

Also on action today will the UAE’s wild card entry Omar Behroozian as he takes on the challenge of Russia’s Daniil Medvedev probably at 6pm on Court 1. “It’s a big stage for me and I want to do well. The goal would be to focus on each and every point and see how best I can possibly get through to the next round,” Behroozian said.

 

RESULTS

Men’s Singles Round One

Philipp Kohlschreiber bt Gilles Muller 6-4, 7-6 (1); Roberto Bautista-Agut bt Karen Khachanov 6-1, 7-6 (4); Marcel Granollers bt Jiri Vesely 6-3, 6-2; Guillermo Garcia-Lopez bt Viktor Troicki 6-4, 6-3.

 

Men’s Doubles Round One:

Jean-Julien Rojer/Horia Tecau bt Mate Pavic/Alexander Peya 7-6 (2), 6-1; James Cerretani/Philipp Oswald bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan/Andreas Seppi 7-5, 6-3; Henri Kontinen/John Peers bt Omar Behroozian/Amirvala Madanchi 6-1, 6-1; Daniel Evans/Gilles Muller bt Andy Murray/Nenad Zimonjic 6-1, 7-6 (2).

 

Order of Play for Tuesday

Centre Court (Start at 2pm) Damir Dzumhur vs Stan Wawrinka; Adam Pavlasek vs Lucas Pouille; (Not before 7pm) Andy Murray vs Malek Jaziri; Tomas Berdych vs Lukas Rosol

Court 1 (Start at 2pm) Florian Mayer vs Fernando Verdasco; Daniel Evans vs Dustin Brown; Omar Behroozian vs Daniil Medvedev; Robin Haase vs Denis Istomin

Court 2 (Start at 2pm) Rohan Bopanna/Marcin Matkowski vs Ivan Dodig/Marcel Granollers; Karen Khachanov/Benoit Paire vs Florin Mergea/Viktor Troicki

Court 3 (Start at 2pm) Mikhail Youzhny vs Evgeny Donskoy; Marius Copil vs Jan-Lennard Struff; James McGee/David O’Hare vs Daniel Nestor/Eduoard Roger-Vasselin

More from Tennis

tags from this story

Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGNAndy Murray
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Roger Federer
follow this tag on MGNRoger Federer
Tomas Berdych
follow this tag on MGNTomas Berdych
Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Roger Federer
follow this tag on MGN
Tomas Berdych
follow this tag on MGN
Spain
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tennis

Delightful debut for Dzumhur

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat