Jabeur bemoans lack of Arab tennis talent

But Tunisian says the right programme could result in stars coming through

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Ons Jabeur of Tunisia celebrate her win against Nastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Ons Jabeur, the current highest-ranked Arab female tennis player in the world, says there is not enough Arab talent coming through, but with the right programme things could change.

“I’m really hoping to see more players from my country and other Arab countries compete and be in at least the world’s top 500,” said the 22-year-old Tunisian World No.171.

“For sure, we don’t have the mentality to be professional players in tennis, we don’t have a strategy or a good schedule or programme to practice.

“We need to be professional on and off the court to be in that place. I hope they [Arab tennis federations] are doing a good job, I don’t actually know what they are doing, but I hope they are trying to be one of the best.

“I can see it changing if we have a good programme,” added the 2011 Junior French Open champion. “Arab players want to be top, they see big players and want to be in their spot, they want to win and have the energy to do it, but the other stuff we really have to work hard on.”

Asked if she would look to help out with Arab player development when she retires, she replied: “Of course, I can see myself doing something in Tunisia. That’s one of my goals to open an academy to help players and I hope I will [have] that chance one day.”

Qualifier Jabeur lost 6-3, 6-1, against China’s Qiang Wang in her second round match on Tuesday, after having beaten Russia’s Anastasia Pavyluchenkova 7-6(6), 2-6, 6-4 in Sunday’s first round.

It was the first time she had made it out of qualifying in three previous appearances in Dubai.

“I’m really happy with this tournament so hopefully I can continue with this positivity going forward.

“My first goal was to qualify and then I did that and won the first round, I wanted to go as far as I could, but you know, that’s tennis.

“It was really tough for me physically today, she played really good and I tried to play my game but it wasn’t my day.

“I tried to get in there and win more games but my serve wasn’t the best and I struggled a bit, but tried my best.”

Asked if being the only Arab player in the Dubai singles draw — Oman’s Fatma Al Nabhani was a wild card in the doubles — put undue pressure on her, she replied: “Not really, I’m more proud to be here representing the Arab world. It’s special to be here and I wanted to go further, hopefully next year I can come back stronger and play on centre court and more people can come and cheer for me.”

